CNN is reporting that North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong un is in “grave danger” following cardiovascular surgery. The self-proclaimed foe of the United States hasn’t been seen in public since April 11. He missed the national celebration commemorating his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, the “Day of the Sun” holiday.

“I’m told by a U.S. official with direct knowledge that the U.S. Is monitoring intelligence that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in grave danger following a surgery,” CNN’s chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto said. “Now, we should note that Kim, he recently missed the celebration of his grandfather Kim Il Sung’s birthday, this raised speculation about his well being, his health.”

North Korea is in the middle of a surge in coronavirus cases as well, prompting further speculation that it could be related. Though he is still young, he reportedly had preexisting heart issues and is generally considered to be moderately obese.

Responses on social media have been mostly jovial as the many who has threatened multiple times to launch nuclear weapons at the United States is apparently very sick. But instability in the isolated nation has always been followed by turmoil and even worse foreign relations with all but China.

North Korea launched the only known missile test of 2020 last month.

Considering how challenging it is to get information from within North Korea, it could be a while before anything more substantial is able to leak out. The Supreme Leader is revered like a god among many in North Korea, but others despise him.

