One does not need to be a political analyst to realize CNN suppresses bad news about leftists while amplifying bad news about conservatives. In fact, they’ll often take good news about conservatives and spin it so it seems bad. That’s their nature. They’re “fake news” and they’re no longer even trying to hide that fact.

Arguably the clearest indicator of this is happening right now. A former aide to then-Senator Joe Biden has accused him of sexual assault. Her allegations are credible, detailed, and corroborated. As The Daily Wire reports, these allegations have been in the news for 24 days and CNN has relented to finally report on it now.

CNN Finally Covers Sexual Assault Allegations Against Biden, Had Nearly 700 Articles On Kavanaugh Accusations Tara Reade publicly stated on March 25 that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Bide sexually assaulted her in 1993. She said Biden once “pinned her to a wall in a Senate building, reached under her clothing and penetrated her with his fingers,” according to an account in The New York Times The Times took 19 days to report the allegations, even though the outlet immediately reported allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a Republican. CNN waited an additional five days to finally publish something about the allegations, meaning the outlet waited a whopping 24 days to cover serious allegations against a prominent politician. In contrast, CNN published nearly 700 articles about the Kavanaugh allegations in the span of 19 days between the time the allegations against Kavanaugh were made public and the Senate confirmed him.

Lest we forget, the accusations made by Christine Blasey Ford against Brett Kavanaugh were not credible, detailed, or corroborated. Yet progressive mainstream media talked about it breathlessly as if they’d seen video of the alleged attack. The same cannot be said about Reade or her accusations which have been given the cold shoulder across the board. Meanwhile, only conservative media outlets have consistently reported on the accusations.

It isn’t just the media. The left in general, with the exception of Bernie Sanders supporters, has been conspicuously silent. Those who affirmed that the #MeToo movement means women should be believed unless proven otherwise have been avoiding the topic when possible. Even when pressed on it, they revert to talking points they used to condemn, such as “innocent until proven guilty” or “why is this coming out now?”

There are few things more hypocritical than the sudden subversion of the edicts of #MeToo by the left and their media lapdogs simply because the alleged perpetrator is their de facto nominee for President. If they had any credibility at all before, it’s now gone.

