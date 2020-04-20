Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a mistake. Here’s how it likely went down. After having some conversations with her radical progressive handlers at the Justice Democrats recently, they told her the ideal situation for them to enact Modern Monetary Theory and full-blown communism under the guise of the Green New Deal would be a total economic collapse. The coronavirus crisis is they perfect catalyst, they told her.

At some point, they likely even mentioned specifically that if oil dropped low enough, there would be calls for a bailout of some sort to stabilize the markets. This would be their moment to strike, the rallying cry behind which they could start the revolution. When she saw the bottom drop from under the oil market today, she giddily posted a Tweet that stirred up instant contempt from both the right and the non-insane wing of the left.

Seems Nancy Pelosi rang up @AOC and had her delete the tweet where she says she "absolutely loves to see" millions of people's livelihoods getting wiped out. LUCKILY, @JesseKellyDC screencapped it: pic.twitter.com/vVrFmMZQg7 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2020

“You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*”

She was quote-Tweeting a report that oil prices were at “negative values,” meaning oil produced and on-hand was so far above demand at this point, one would have to, in theory, pay others to take it from them. That’s not exactly how it really works, but it’s pretty darn bad.

Other people’s suffering—namely investors, anyone with a 401K, and anyone with a job in the industry industry—is the radical left’s gain. Unfortunately for Ocasio-Cortez, it was not the right time to be gloating and pressing their Marxist agenda. Though some are saying she got a call from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to have her take down her hideous Tweet, I believe it was much more likely one of her hyper-leftist cohorts told her to cool it.

Keep in mind, it’s not that they disagree with anything she posted. It’s that they don’t want others to know the plan. They WILL push for some sort of economic upheaval in the midst of the financial chaos gripping the nation, but without enough support on Capitol Hill at this point, they will make their moves on the backend. They don’t need AOC pulling their plans out of the shadows.

We often quip that Democrats want to destroy America. For the most part, this is based on their desire to retain and acquire power. But people like AOC see destroying America as the only path for achieving their goals. They need this nation to fall.

