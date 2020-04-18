The Saving America Conference is now live. You can watch it on our Facebook page or, for those who are not on Facebook, streaming from savingamericaconference.com. Here’s the schedule with all times in PDT:

Session 1 – 9am – JD Rucker

Session 2 – 9:30am – Trevor Loudon

Session 3 – 10am – Jerry Wayne

Session 5 – 10:30am – Sam Jones

LUNCH 11am-12pm

Session 6 – 12pm – Mike Spaulding

Session 7 – 12:30pm – Ken Peters

Session 8 – 1pm – Greg Locke

Session 9 – 1:30pm – Panel – Pastors

(Sam Jones – Moderator, Greg Locke, Ken Peters Mike Spaulding)

Session 10 – 3pm – Buzz Patterson

Session 11 – 3:30pm – Matt Shea

BREAK – 4pm-4:30pm

Session 12 – 4:30pm – Panel – Politicians

(JD Rucker – Moderator, Michael Johns, Mindy Robinson, Joshua Feuerstein)

DINNER – 6pm-6:30pm

Session 14 – 6:30pm – Joshua Feuerstein

Session 15 – 7:00pm – Panel – ACM Founders

Session 16 – 8pm – Jeff Dornik

Millions of Americans are awake to the fact that our liberties are under attack. The coronavirus didn’t start these attacks and they’ll continue when the coronovirus is contained, but it has definitely acted as a catalyst for rampant authoritarianism. Little tyrants are popping up at all levels of government. We must remind them that this is the the United States of America.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

