The Saving America Conference is now live. You can watch it on our Facebook page or, for those who are not on Facebook, streaming from savingamericaconference.com. Here’s the schedule with all times in PDT:
- Session 1 – 9am – JD Rucker
- Session 2 – 9:30am – Trevor Loudon
- Session 3 – 10am – Jerry Wayne
- Session 5 – 10:30am – Sam Jones
LUNCH 11am-12pm
- Session 6 – 12pm – Mike Spaulding
- Session 7 – 12:30pm – Ken Peters
- Session 8 – 1pm – Greg Locke
- Session 9 – 1:30pm – Panel – Pastors
(Sam Jones – Moderator, Greg Locke, Ken Peters Mike Spaulding)
- Session 9 – 2:30pm – Michael Johns
- Session 10 – 3pm – Buzz Patterson
- Session 11 – 3:30pm – Matt Shea
BREAK – 4pm-4:30pm
- Session 12 – 4:30pm – Panel – Politicians
(JD Rucker – Moderator, Michael Johns, Mindy Robinson, Joshua Feuerstein)
- Session 13 – 5:30pm – Mindy Robinson
DINNER – 6pm-6:30pm
- Session 14 – 6:30pm – Joshua Feuerstein
- Session 15 – 7:00pm – Panel – ACM Founders
- Session 16 – 8pm – Jeff Dornik
Millions of Americans are awake to the fact that our liberties are under attack. The coronavirus didn’t start these attacks and they’ll continue when the coronovirus is contained, but it has definitely acted as a catalyst for rampant authoritarianism. Little tyrants are popping up at all levels of government. We must remind them that this is the the United States of America.