From Bill de Blasio’s fatalistic predictions to Andrew Cuomo’s attack on God to our dog seeing her reflection in the window, again, this episode of the Rucker Report is special. But the thing that makes it most special is the addition of another Rucker. My lovely wife Tammy joined me for this episode and hopefully all of them going forward. She’s just too good at this to ignore.
Much better than me, as you’ll see. The GK Podcast Network is much happier now.
The coronavirus is making many politicians lose their minds. There are some Republicans getting Coronavirus Overreaction Syndrome, but let’s be real. It’s mostly Democrats. Check out the latest Rucker Report on video or podcast.