People who appear to have African ancestry are being targeted in Guangzhou City, China, with unambiguously racist and xenophobic practices. Black people in the city are not allowed in restaurants or bars and are being evicted by their landlords. Sadly, they’re also not allowed in hotels, leaving them homeless.

Even a McDonald’s restaurant has been closed by the corporate office over these practices which have been handed down by the city’s communist government.

McDonald’s In China Bans Black People; McDonald’s Apologizes; U.S. Consulate Warns African-Americans Not To Visit Region A McDonald’s restaurant in Guangzhou, China — a city which contains one of the communist country’s largest African communities and is frequently visited by African traders — banned black people from entering the restaurant, an action which McDonald’s Corporation has since condemned and resulted in the temporary closure of the store. Amid reports that local officials have ordered other stores to bar people of African origin, the U.S. consulate in the city has warned African-Americans against visiting the region. The controversy surrounding the Guangzhou McDonald’s began over the weekend amid reports that one of its restaurants in the city was specifically banning black people. The group Black Livity China, which describes itself as “documenting 360° of Black experiences both in China and in relation to China for the benefit of our global community,” tweeted out a video featuring a notice presented at the restaurant which reads in part: “We’ve been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant.”

Again, for those who still doubt that Black people and particularly #AfricansinChina are being targeted we feel it is our duty to share this. A sign at a @McDonalds restaurant seems to make this perfectly clear pic.twitter.com/FaveKrdQHi — Black Livity China (@BlackLivityCN) April 11, 2020

The World Health Organization, which has been quick to condemn what they consider to be overreactions or xenophobic policies across the globe, has said nothing about Guangzhou City. The fact that they have instantly rebuked nations, cities, and companies for anything the WHO considers to be racist or based on misinformation tells us they are either being muzzled by the Chinese Communist Party or they do not see anything wrong with the practice of forcing Black people out of their homes over ignorant policies.

President Trump ordered the White House to hold funding for the WHO until further notice. The preeminent healthcare organization worldwide was too busy running cover for the Chinese Communist Party to concern itself with the health concerns posed by the coronavirus. Many experts claim the spread of the pandemic was enabled by the WHO because of their reluctance to call for a quarantine of Wuhan when it was clear there was a problem.

This move by Guangzhou City, which was sanctioned at the highest levels of the CCP, is an attempt to convince their people and anyone else in the world ignorant enough to believe them that the current “second wave” of coronavirus infections was imported from other countries and not a result of them pretending like things were going back to normal prematurely. And again, the WHO is silent and therefore complicit.

The organization that condemned the U.S. as “xenophobic” for issuing a travel ban against China is conspicuously silent about Guangzhou City evicting Black people from their homes over coronavirus misinformation. The WHO is a shameful CCP puppet.

