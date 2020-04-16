If you thought it was odd that Microsoft released a commercial on Good Friday featuring “spirit cooking” occultist Marina Abramović, you weren’t alone. The video had to have comments turned off, accumulating over 24K dislikes with only a few hundred likes in three days before Microsoft decided to take the VR commercial down.

But the damage was done. Millions of people watched the video of the controversial “artist” who is heralded by the left for her risqué shows and affection for satanic imagery. They are also becoming aware of her attachment to former Clinton aide John Podesta who was famously outed as a fan of Abramović during the Wikileak email hacks of 2016.

Coincidence this #Microsoft commercial is released around #Easter? Research Marina Abramovic and let me know what you find. Are you awake yet?#spiritcooking @BillGates https://t.co/goEmslgpGs — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) April 12, 2020

Microsoft just took down their "commercial" featuring Satanist, Marina Abramović which had comments turned off, 24k dislikes and now has been fully deleted. pic.twitter.com/3wlzhe43gn — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 13, 2020

Here is #BILLGATES friend and new star of #Microsoft commercial marina abramovic Now hand your children over to them to be #vaccinated GET IT YET? pic.twitter.com/f4JZ3NRVGA — Crypto Current (@brady_hoke4real) April 13, 2020

The left is up in arms over the reversal by Microsoft, blaming “right-wing conspiracy theorists” for calling Abramović a satanist. But the way she puts her brand of evil on display is part of the normalization of the occult in western society. This isn’t speculation. She and those surrounding her have acknowledged her goals even when downplaying the inherent evil.

This is what America and the rest of the world faces on a daily basis while most remain unaware. Satanic imagery has detrimental effects on people, particularly the young and impressionable. We are exposed to it more and more as the weeks pass. At best, it’s normalizing evil as art. At worst, it’s subconsciously indoctrinating the masses into accepting the occult premises behind this type of “art.”

One does not need to be a conspiracy theorist to recognize the severity of evil behind Marina Abramović. Watch this video by Luke Rudkowski as they break down the underlying occultism driving her “art.” Microsoft has always been part of the problem.

