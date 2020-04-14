The World Health Organization (WHO) has been exposed by the coronavirus as an unmitigated failure. Moreover, they’ve demonstrated their allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party supersedes their role as, well, the world’s preeminent health organization.

Now, President Trump has made official what he hinted at last week: the U.S. defunding of their organization pending an investigation into how they got the coronavirus so wrong:

Outstanding Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for officially putting a hold on funding to "WHO" while conducting a review of their role in covering up China's role in spreading Coronavirus 👉They need to be prosecuted for crimes against humanity

Agreepic.twitter.com/8gAFxTFZRc — JamieR {🎗} Army Girl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ TRUMP 88022 (@Jamierodr14) April 14, 2020

As the President was rolling out travel restrictions to and from China in January, the WHO was still echoing the Chinese Communist Party’s talking point that any travel restrictions should be considered racist and xenophobic. Most among Democrats and mainstream media were parroting the same calls, which make’s their attacks on the President’s response to the coronavirus today seem even more unhinged.

Twitter reacted along ideological lines with most on the left decrying the move as somehow making us less safe while the right has generally heralded the move as proper and possibly long-overdue.

Going to be fascinating to keep tabs on all the pundits who decide to play the ChiCom propaganda apologist role of decrying our planned cut to the WHO. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) April 14, 2020

President Trump is halting WHO funding. 🙌 Important to note: Several US Senators demanding internal records & communications from WHO regarding coronavirus. They think the agency is beholden to China. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 14, 2020

It’s about time we stopped funding to WHO! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) April 14, 2020

#HappeningNow: Daily White House Briefing 4/14/20 – Officially HALTING WHO funding until US can investigate why WHO helped China cover up Coronavirus Outbreak – Trump ignored WHO and banned China travel; a decision that saved American lives – Border Control saves lives.@OANN pic.twitter.com/9aJXsrYFj2 — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) April 14, 2020

You’re now going to watch, in real time, an uncomfortable number of the American press inadvertently defend communist China while running defense for the WHO all because of political partisanship. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 14, 2020

Should Trump announce the US is withdrawing from the WHO? — Jack Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2020

CNN is already playing defense for the WHO pic.twitter.com/8hH2exSmpQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 14, 2020

YES!!!! The World health organization WHO has been defunded. China can pay you for their propaganda. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 14, 2020

In the early days as the coronavirus threat was becoming a clear and present danger to not only the people of Wuhan and the rest of China but also the rest of the world, the WHO was busy playing propaganda games to try to defend China’s economy. But more importantly, they were busy saving face for the CCP, a decision that has proved deadly as the virus continues to spread across the globe.

The World Health Organization is second only to the Chinese Communist Party in their role in advancing the coronavirus around the world. They did the opposite of what their charter for healthcare claims. President Trump is making the right move.

