Progressive mainstream media is beside itself today. At least they would be if they had an ounce of self-awareness, which they don’t. So instead of being remorseful after being exposed—again—as the propaganda and public relations arm of the Democratic Party, they’re breathless with their condemnation of President Trump’s “campaign video” during yesterday’s coronavirus daily briefing.

The President is right to be annoyed with the media, as should all patriotic Americans. The likes of CNN, CBS News, MSNBC, the NY Times, and the Washington Post have been engaged in narrative-spinning for weeks as it pertains to the coronavirus. Instead of truthfully reporting crucial news at a dire time in American history, they simply cannot take a break from attacking President Trump. It’s as if it’s gone from a short-term ailment to something embedded in their DNA.

The latest round of attacks has focused on the President’s so-called “delayed” response. But as the President showed yesterday and as lucid Americans likely remember, it was the evil combination of progressive mainstream media, the Democratic Party, China, and the World Health Organization who were busy downplaying the risks of the coronavirus in January and February while the White House worked to prepare the nation.

It’s conspicuous that three states with leftist leaders—New York, New Jersey, and Michigan—account for over 60% of the coronavirus deaths in America so far. But this fact is buried or dismissed by the media who believe the national response is the only one to blame for failures while the states’ responses are the only ones to credit with success. To be more specific, states with Democratic leadership get praise from the media. The many red states who have seen limited effects from the coronavirus are summarily ignored by the press.

CNN’s Brian Stelter posted one of the most egregiously hypocritical articles he’s ever posted this morning, which is saying a lot. The Reliable Sources host attacked the President for sharing “propaganda.” Lest we forget, this is the same guy from the same network that has literally nothing good to say about Trump-supporting Republicans and Independence, as well as nothing bad to say about Democrats. They are the epitome of media bias and their reporting is pure propaganda. Instead of posting a link to the article, I’ll share a screenshot Tweeted by our EIC, a Tweet that, oddly and coincidentally, Stelter Liked on Twitter.

Serious question: Is progressive mainstream media lying when they pretend they are unbiased, or are they really ignorant enough to believe it? More Americans must start getting their news from outlets that report the truth, not shills for the left.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.