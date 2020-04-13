There are two phrases that many Americans have been programmed to dismiss. The first is arguably the most used misdirection tool ever conceived: “conspiracy theory.” The phrase invokes very polarized reactions. To some, it makes our ears open wide. To most, it’s an alert to shut out whatever is about to be discussed since those who believe in conspiracy theories have been systematically demonized, cast out of mainstream society.

The other phrase that makes many put their guard up is “mainstream media cover up.” This phrase seems to be more despised by the left, especially with the rise of distrust by conservatives and Trump supporters during the age of fake news. To those who aren’t turned off by the phrase “conspiracy theory,” the phrase “mainstream media cover up” is widely accepted, even assumed. But there are also many Americans who are not prone to listening to conspiracy theories but who definitely believe in mainstream media cover ups.

Out of Shadows, a new documentary starring former stunt performer Mike Smith, journalist Liz Crokin, former CIA officer Kevin Shipp, and former stunt performer Brad Martin, is billed as an exposé that reveals manipulation by mainstream media and Hollywood. It does do that, but there’s a catch. By the end, it’s clear the billing was a slow walk to introduce concepts to those who fall into the category of not trusting mainstream media but who are turned off by conspiracy theories. In that regard, the documentary does an incredible job. It opens with a brief story of Smith’s road to faith, barely touching on the conspiratorial angle, but transitions smoothly into full-blown Qanon ideas that usually turn many people off.

Pizzagate, for example, has been widely dismissed but never debunked. A full-fledged mainstream media attack on the theory has associated it with insane, far-fetched ideas. Only crazy alt-righters believe in Pizzagate, right? Rather than address the compelling evidence that includes connections to Clinton- and Obama ally John Podesta, the powers that be determined it was best to cast it in a crazy light rather than attempt to debunk it. Instead of giving people evidence that the accusations and theories were wrong, they chose to splash it with crazy paint so people wouldn’t look into it at all.

Then, there’s NXIVM. This was also labeled as a conspiracy theory until, inconveniently, it was proven to be absolutely true. A powerful cult that included Hollywood elites involved in sex slavery and employing MKUltra mind-control techniques seemed like something for a B-movie until it was revealed that the conspiracy theory was less insane than what was actually taking place. Nevertheless, it was a blockbuster story that was downplayed by the media, buried in the footnotes and summarily dismissed as “nothing to see here, folks.”

Out of Shadows isn’t for everyone, but it should be. It has over three million views on YouTube after two days, and that should concern those who have spent so much time covering these things up. Sadly, it will be suppressed. Until then, watch it while you can.

