Tim Tebow was a great college football player who never had much of an opportunity in the NFL. He was good as a sports commentator and is now a minor-league baseball player. But with all of his talents and blessings, his greatest gift may be in preaching the Word of God as he demonstrated on Easter Sunday.

Preaching isn’t as easy as it looks. It isn’t just about knowing scripture and reciting verses. It takes a combination of eloquence, passion, and knowledge to put together messages that flow to from the Book to the people properly. Tebow has clearly been blessed with this gift and put it on display at Passion City Church yesterday.

The greatest trade of all time. This is why we celebrate Easter… So honored to join @passioncity for today’s message w/ @louiegiglio, @sadierob & some awesome worship. Join us for the next live Easter service @ 1pm EST & replays at 5pm EST & 8pm EST: https://t.co/JisY6QnElw pic.twitter.com/OCn47doIwM — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 12, 2020

It’s not about how good we are, how much money we have, or what we bring to the table. It’s about what Jesus did on the Cross. pic.twitter.com/l4a9Vl83fr — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 12, 2020

It’s easy to cheer for a guy who wears his faith on his sleeve despite constant criticism from the secular world. But it’s even easier when his passion and knowledge are given to the world as Tim Tebow showed us yesterday. Stick with it, sir.

