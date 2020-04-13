President Trump retweeted something Sunday night that has mainstream media even more emotionally unsettled than they normally are. He indirectly went after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the COVID-19 Task Force. Earlier that day, Fauci has been perceived as being critical of the President’s response, though it appeared to be a loaded question by CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

The President invoked conservative news outlet One America News and retweeted former Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine, a Republican who ran against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Lorraine is an outspoken critic of Fauci and a a staunch supporter of President Trump who has posted criticism about responses across the spectrum regarding the coronavirus. From Democratic lawmakers to state representatives to members of the task force like Fauci, Lorraine often points to the need to reopen the country and end the draconian policies that have risen since the coronavirus crisis began.

Thought the President didn’t attack Fauci in the body of his own Tweet, the content of Lorraine’s Tweet seems to indicate he’s not happy with Fauci’s work. Mainstream media has taken it as a cue to defend Fauci’s record. But as Lorraine pointed out, a month after President Trump had called for a ban on travel to and from China, Fauci as still telling people on national television that there was no need to change their day-to-day habits.

It seems highly unlikely the President would remove Fauci from the coronavirus team, especially when we consider the context of his statements on CNN. Tapper asked an intentionally controversial question, one that could not be denied with a straight face. He asked, “Do you think lives could have been saved if social distancing, physical distancing, stay-at-home measures had started third week of February instead of mid-March?”

.@JakeTapper: Do you think lives could have been saved if social distancing and stay-at-home measures had started in February instead of March? Dr. Anthony Fauci: "…Obviously, if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different" pic.twitter.com/KfCsLB2OHr — CNN (@CNN) April 12, 2020

If Fauci had said no, it would have been a lie. Of course lives could have been saved if we started the lockdown earlier. But that doesn’t mean we should have, and it definitely doesn’t mean there was data that suggested it was necessary back then, as Fauci himself seemed to note on February 29. Nevertheless, mainstream media is addicted to pitting the President against Fauci and Sunday they got their wish.

Whatever Fauci’s future may be with the task force, the President has been making the right moves by not promoting authoritarianism. That’s coming at the state and city level, and mostly by Democrats.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.