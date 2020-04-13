You have to give Bernie Sanders credit. He didn’t crack up, cringe, or roll his eyes as he listened to Joe Biden talking absolute gibberish to him in a public endorsement gambit. In fact, he was able to keep a straight face while nodding in agreement about putting “millions of citizens on a pathway to citizenship” and a few other misspoken bits of nonsense.

One thing you don't hear from the left anymore is "words matter." It's because Joe Biden's words are gibberish. Here's a real quote in reference to "undocumented people" he "swore in" while in Iraq: "They're on a sense have more Americas than a lot of Americans." — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 14, 2020

The de facto Democratic nominee for president is deteriorating mentally. This is evident in the increased number of blatantly misspoken words that cannot be attributed to his past stuttering issues. Yes, he stutters as well, but it’s in the formation of his sentences that we see a true failure in his mental acuity. At the end of this video, he was talking about a visit to Iraq where he swore in 180 “undocumented people who were joining the United States military.”

This makes no sense. If they were in Iraq, they weren’t undocumented people and he wasn’t swearing them in over there. Then, he ended by saying, “These are people who have demonstrated they’re prepared. They’re on a sense have more Americas than a lot of Americans.”

There comes a point when it’s time to stop hoping for an opposition candidate to fail and hope he seriously considers dropping out. Yes, Biden would be much easier to beat the Bernie Sanders, Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom, Michelle Obama, or even Hillary Clinton. But even the slightest chance that this man could be Commander-in-Chief should worry everyone left and right.

Democrats need to pull the plug on Biden before the convention.

This isn’t about Republican versus Democrat. Joe Biden’s deteriorating mental state is an American issue. Compare his words today to just six months ago. He’s getting worse, and it’s not just stuttering. His mental acuity is collapsing before our eyes.

