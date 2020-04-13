Congratulations for those of you on the pro-liberty side who have finally ‘pulled the trigger’ (pardon the pun) in becoming a gun owner. While it been estimated that there is 120 –140 million gun owners (or former gun owners due to ‘boating accidents’), no one really knows how many there are since many aren’t likely to divulge this information to a stranger on the phone.

The liberty grabbers would prefer that only they have the guns, so they downplay the numbers as much as possible. They also know they are losing the argument in that this crisis shows that everyone is their own first responder. You and everyone else should wonder why they want to keep you helpless while they avail themselves of armed security.

Suffice it to say a few million more patriots joined the gun owner ranks as of late. This is to help you with your new means of self preservation. Even if you had to settle for a Glock or what was left on the shelves (We’re just kidding on that, sort of).

If you can, we strongly recommend that you obtain some aluminium Snap Cap training rounds for the same type of ammunition for your gun at the time of purchase. These are essentially inert rounds of aluminium or plastic machined to the same specifications that your gun chambers. They are very useful in learning how to safely load and operate your weapon. They can also be used to simulate malfunctions for those kinds of training drills.

5 critical tasks

Along with the video presentations, these are our top 5 most important things you need to do NOW as a new gun owner. Hopefully, you would have done these things BEFORE you bought your gun, or at least before your handle it.

Learn and follow 4 universal firearm safety rules

Practice under supervision

Watch the videos and get some training

Become familiar with the issues of freedom and the right of self-preservation

Join a pro-liberty group

Hopefully, you would have done this beforehand, but at this point in time, that’s water under the bridge. A firearm will go a long way in keeping you safe in these uncertain times, but only if you know what you are doing.

A. Learn and follow the 4 universal gun safety rules

We’ve gone over this before, but it’s worth mentioning once again:

Treat all guns as if they are always loaded Never let the muzzle point at anything that you are not willing to destroy Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on target and you have made the decision to shoot Be sure of your target and what is behind it

ALWAYS follow every single one of these rules.

If and when you go shopping for a gun, most competent gun dealers will check the chamber to make sure it’s clear before handing it to you just out of habit. They will do the same putting it back – even if you just held it for a few seconds. That is the kind of safety discipline you need to maintain.

The notes from the first of our video presentations have a rundown on the rules:

(1) Treat every gun as if it’s loaded. When you pick up a gun make sure it’s unloaded first thing! Keep the muzzle pointing in a safe direction, remove the mag, lock the slide or bolt back, and check the chamber – both visually AND the “pinky” check – to made sure it’s empty. If don’t know how that particular gun works, hand it back and say, “Please clear the gun.” (2) Don’t “sweep” the muzzle across the path of somebody else OR yourself. (3) Keep your finger OFF the trigger. (4) If you want to dry fire the gun, ask permission first. If it’s OK, make sure the gun is totally unloaded and the muzzle is pointing in a safe direction when you dry fire. (5) Read the manual that comes with your gun. It’ll tell you about any unique aspects of the gun’s operation you need to know about. “Safe direction” is one where there’s no risk of hitting a person IF the gun did accidentally go off. Since you’ve already made sure it’s unloaded (right? RIGHT?), this is an extra layer of safety. Accidental discharges happen when folks fail to observe one or more of these rules. Remember: redundancy = safety. Got questions? Ask an experienced shooter or call the Brownells Tech Line. The only stupid question is the one you don’t ask!

B. Practice under supervision

If you can, it is very important that you learn how to operate your weapon with someone who knows the ropes. It’s preferable that you learn the intricacies with the practice rounds first at a gun range or similar training environment.

Someone experienced in your firearm will help in your learning how to operate, load and fire your weapon. It’s vitally important that you know the ins and outs before you may need the gun to protect yourself or your family.

C. Watch the videos and get some training

Normally, you would seek out experienced instructors to get you up to speed on safely using your gun. Fixing issues with grip, accuracy and malfunctions are easier with a trained instructor.

Since these aren’t ‘normal’ times, you may need to rely on videos and other such training for the moment. But it’s important that you obtain this training once all of this blows over.

D. Become familiar with the issues of freedom and the right of self-preservation

These last two items may seem to be odd inclusions in this list, but it’s important that you become appraised of these issues now that you are on the front lines of freedom. You should know that the basic human right of self-defense is always the first target of any tyrant.

That is why they spend so much time demonizing guns and gun owners. You may have not noticed this as much before, but now you will realize that all of those new restrictions on freedom will impact you personally.

You may have also believed all of the propaganda about the easy access to guns, but now that you’ve been though the process you know that was a lie. Just as it is a lie that they aren’t out to confiscate guns; they are with a vengeance: Over 75 cases of the left calling for gun confiscation – Beto version 2019.

E. Join a pro-liberty group

Now that you have entered the ranks of the true defenders of liberty, you need to join with like-minded patriots on the state and national level. These are groups that work tirelessly to stop those on the liberticidal left from ‘progressively’ trying to deprive you of your rights.

The priority would be to support state-level pro-liberty groups since the attacks on freedom from the left are at this level. Many of these groups could use your help, especially on the volunteer level.

This is one reference list of many of the pro-liberty groups on the state level: STATE GUN RIGHTS MATTER.

Our second video from the Warrior Poet Society is also a very good overview of what you need to do.

The bottom line: Learn how to defend your liberty

Like many, you most likely purchased a gun because you realize that you are your own first responder. You need a gun for the same reason you need a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit – for emergencies when help may be minutes away.

This is why you need to know how to safely handle your gun because you won’t be able to do if someone is breaking down your door at 3:00 AM.

You also need to be aware that many on the control-obsessed left would prefer that you be dependent on them for your protection. This is why they obsess over gun confiscation and its preliminary stepping stones. There is a reason that guns are the gateway drug to liberty, because they distinguish between a citizen and a subject. They don’t think that guns are essential because they don’t think that liberty is essential. Remember that when they parrot their emotional arguments about ‘gun safety’.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.