“Coronavirus Crimes” are thankfully becoming more prevalent in America. Most would argue that the rise of any crime is a bad thing, but when it comes to civil disobedience against the repressive government mandates surrounding the coronavirus crisis, more crime is actually better.

One need only to look at Kentucky and their wannabe dictator, Governor Andy Beshear. He has exemplified government overreach more than most governors since the COVID-19 outbreak turned into a major concern for most Americans, but his war on religious freedom has been conspicuous. First, he supported Mayors who were banning drive-in church services, the practice of holding church gatherings in parking lots while parishioners remain in their vehicles. By the nature of the practice, the people in attendance are safe from contracting or spreading the disease, but that fact didn’t stop Beshear from ramping up his attacks.

The latest incarnation of his attacks is an example of the police state in action. Since he couldn’t outright ban the practice based on a temporary restraining order against Louisville and its Mayor, Greg Fischer, Beshear switched tactics. He has instructed law enforcement to catalog licence plates of those attending drive-in church so they could force quarantines on the attendees. Yes, seriously.

Kentucky To Record License Plates At Church Services, Quarantine Car Occupants Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered state surveillance of any in-person church services conducted in Kentucky over Easter weekend, and mandatory quarantines for any who attend. Kentucky State Police will record the license plate numbers of cars in church parking lots for in-person services and turn the owners’ names over to local health departments, which will issue 14-day quarantine orders, according to an April 10 press release from the governor’s office.

Police were waiting in parking lots to issue the 14-day quarantine orders and collect the license plate numbers on Easter Sunday. But to make matters worse, several churches were “booby trapped” with nails poured onto the ground at entrances. Twitter was not impressed.

Am I a mass murderer of the elderly if I oppose this or do I have to obediently affirm everything our overlords do in order to prove that I am a good and thoughtful citizen? https://t.co/eOIQ4DvMGn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 10, 2020

Sickening… Kentucky Police Officers are recording license plates of any church goers and then forcing them to have a 14 day Quarantine.. Welcome to Socialism… Welcome to Communism.. — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) April 12, 2020

Kentucky State Police is putting these notices on cars of people attending Church services telling them they need to Self-Quarantine for 14 Days. https://t.co/n4devupWpG pic.twitter.com/wKutmnzYVn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2020

Kentucky Church Targeted By Police and Boobytrapped By Protesters As They Defiantly Held Easter Services @CassandraRules https://t.co/wzQKR7gYrn — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) April 12, 2020

Citizens in Kentucky telling Governor Beshear what he can do with his church ban! @GovAndyBeshear pic.twitter.com/srBvASeCBv — scott Hofstra (@ictalkback) April 12, 2020

Kentucky Church Packed for Easter Service, Cops Waiting in Parking Lot https://t.co/lb7ZlVQIxw — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2020

Those of us in the free states should pray for our fellow Christians facing oppression on this Resurrection Sunday in places like Kentucky, New Mexico, Michigan, New York, and Greenville, Mississippi. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) April 12, 2020

The nails appeared to have been dumped at the entrances to block cars from entering the church that is in the Bullitt County community of Hillview, just south of the Jefferson County line. https://t.co/nBzwi6aAGP — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 12, 2020

This has nothing to do with safety. It isn’t even really about the coronavirus. This is 100%, unambiguously an attack on our 1st Amendment freedoms of religion and peaceable assembly, with an emphasis on the former. He and his fellow Democrats were so insulted by the gall of the evangelical right that they cooked up this draconian measure to exert their dominance over the church.

Keep in mind, they have not issued such an order on any other type of gathering. It’s only the church that’s being targeted by these attacks on freedoms in Kentucky. This isn’t just a political move, either, though the leftist base of voters will adore him for it.

This is a test of our fortitude as faith-driven Americans. It’s a way to exert control for the sake of their authoritarian ambitions. As I noted before, the coronavirus crisis is a case study for their long-term plans of government supremacy and forced dependency.

If you turn to God for answers in a way not approved by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, you will be labeled an outcast and punished accordingly. That’s how much some Democrats hate Christianity. The coronavirus is cover for authoritarianism’s roll out.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.