“We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.”

It had to be Babylon Bee, right? Only a satire site or parody account could come up with such a blatantly contradictory statement, and only in jest. Nope, it wasn’t Babylon Bee. This is the NY Times. This is mainstream media. This is what qualifies as journalism in the United States today, especially from the progressive rags and television networks that pretend to be unbiased while being unambiguously opposed to President Trump in every way imaginable.

An article titled “Examining Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden” attempted to do some investigative reporting on the former Joe Biden Senate aide. At least, that’s what they hoped it would appear that they had done. They interviewed friends and a relative who corroborated her revelation to them after the alleged attack. They talked to fellow former staffers who had not heard anything about it. They added enough other people to the story who could flesh out the “investigative” element of it. But it was cover. Nothing more. This is a defensive public relations move on behalf of the de facto Democratic nominee for president. The conclusion was foregone. All they needed was enough interviews to make it seem legitimate.

For some reason, perhaps as a journalistic Freudian slip, the initial version of the published piece included the sentence above. It has since been removed, though the Tweet highlighting it is still live.

The Times appear to already be into live edits! We’re off! https://t.co/vqn8l1a4jP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2020

Biden’s alleged escapades and history of sexual misconduct is egregious. There is clearly a pattern that has been on display for decades. The NY Times discovered this pattern and initially reported it, but their puppetmasters at the DNC likely caught wind and called an audible. Their new conclusion may be inaccurate, but it won’t harm Biden as much as the truth.

Sadly, the #MeToo movement is harmed the most by this. Considering how much media attention was given to Christine Blasey Ford’s less-credible accusation against Justice Brett Kavanaugh that had no corroboration, the accusation by Reade has more than enough corroboration. But the gap in reporting is tremendous, especially when we consider that this is the first major story by any of the progressive mainstream media giants on an accusation that was made over two weeks ago.

The Washington Post:

Christine Blasey Ford: 100+

Tara Reade: 0 The New York Times:

Christine Blasey Ford: 90+

Tara Reade: 0 MSNBC:

Christine Blasey Ford: 100+

Tara Reade: 0 CNN:

Christine Blasey Ford: 100+

Tara Reade: 0 🤷‍♂️ — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) April 11, 2020

Mainstream media is owned by the left. This is why we are so blessed whenever anyone donates to our news outlet. We don’t have anywhere near the pockets of the big boys, but we will continue to fight them as long as we can.

This is also another reason that the Saving America Conference is so important. We’re hosting a digital conference on Facebook Live, April 19, 2020. The speakers we have so far are stellar and the topic has never been more important. Mainstream media is complicit in the leftward lurch of this nation. We must do something to fight it.

For the NY Times to demonstrate a pattern of sexual misconduct by Joe Biden in their investigation, then suddenly edit it out later, proves this was not an investigative report. It was a public relations piece to try to make Tara Reade go away.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.