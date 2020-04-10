President Trump took part in the Easter blessing from the Oval Office today, Good Friday, ahead of a somber Easter weekend. Though the nation is suffering through the coronavirus crisis that is affecting nearly everyone, the President’s message was one of hope.

“Thank you very much on this Good Friday,” the President said. “Christians from all around the world remember the suffering and death upon the cross of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. And Easter Sunday we will celebrate His glorious resurrection.”

This will be an Easter Sunday like no other in American history as many families are prohibited from gathering together, as is normally the tradition. Most churches will be holding virtual gatherings, though some who are allowed to do so will attempt to hold coronavirus-conscious services. Even as we think on our Creator and His Son, many will still have the coronavirus crisis in mind.

“At this holy time, our nation is engaged in a battle like never before,” President Trump said. “The invisible enemy.”

The President then asked everyone to pray for the nation. He held a National Day of Prayer last month when the panic over the coronavirus really started ramping up. Today, he specified certain subjects for prayers.

“I ask all Americans to pray that God will heal our nation, to bring comfort to those who are grieving, to give strength to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, to restore health to the sick, and to renew the hope in every person who is suffering,” he said. “Our nation will come through like never before.”

Hope has been on a roller-coaster ride in the United States and around the world as positive and negative news seem to take turns. Most of the nation remains in lockdown as our freedoms have been temporarily traded for safety and security. But remnants of authoritarianism threaten to continue even after the coronavirus threat is behind us, which is why we’re holding the Saving America Conference next weekend.

The President thanked those who have prayed for him and his family. There are likely many who have, especially in this trying time. The President needs guidance, not just from his advisers but from a higher power. The nation needs our leaders to make the right decisions through these troubling times.

“I thank the many families who have prayed for me and for my family, and your prayers are felt, and I am forever grateful,” President Trump concluded. May God Bless the United States.

