A petition on Change.org calling for World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign has reached 800,000 signatures since opening on just over two months ago. But instead of losing steam, as these petitions often do after the first few weeks, the signature count is maintaining its pace of around 100,000 new signatures per week.

The petition is written in dozens of languages, and though the English version is rife with grammatical errors, the point is made. The primary contention of the petition as that the Director-General failed to sound the alarm about the coronavirus in a timely manner, opting not to declare a global health emergency on January 23, 2020. The petition also mentions Taiwan, a nation that WHO considers to be part of China despite its known autonomy.

Another petition has been circulating for five days offering support for WHO and its Director-General. It had not reached 5,000 signatures as of the writing of this article.

The Ethiopian microbiologist and malaria researcher is the organizations first Director-General to not be a physician, as well as the first from Africa. He has been in his current role since 2017. Before that, he was a polician in Ethiopia, serving as Minister of Health from 2005 to 2012 and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2016.

Contributions from the Chinese Communist Party to Ethiopian interests have been cited recently as a form of leverage being applied over the World Health Organization. The Director-General and most executives at WHO have been conspicuously pro-CCP. A senior adviser for WHO was mocked recently for sidestepping a question about the organization’s refusal to recognize Taiwan.

The World Health Organization is second only to the Chinese Communist Party in regards to who should be blamed for the coronavirus pandemic spreading so widely and quickly. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus should resign and face repercussions.

