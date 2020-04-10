Kentucky has been in the process of leaning towards Democrats for some time. Concerted efforts were made by rich and powerful PACs to insert Andy Beshear into the governor’s office, not to mention mayors and legislators across the state. Despite the blue surge, Kentucky is still one of the most faith-minded states. During the coronavirus crisis, Kentuckians are learning Democratic political priorities do not align with Christian priorities.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer banned drive-in religious services ahead of Easter Sunday. This goes against CDC guidance on the issue. More importantly, it goes against the United States Constitution, specifically the 1st Amendment which prohibits government from acting against our freedom of religion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote a letter to the mayor in his home state alerting him of the problem.

@senatemajldr letter to @louisvillemayor regarding drive-in church services in Louisville. McConnell says Fischer's ban violates religious freedom. pic.twitter.com/NmRj9Qt06Q — Savannah Eadens (@SavannahEadens) April 10, 2020

The letter makes the clear argument that if you’re going to allow people to park their cars in secular activities such as going to the grocery store, you must allow them to do the same for religious activities. Otherwise, government is singling out protected activities unfairly.

This is deeper than just an overabundance of caution. Democrats have been fighting against religious liberties for decades. In recent years, they have become militant in their quest to weaken the resolve of those whose faith supersedes allegiance to government. It’s not a matter of coronavirus safety. This is a matter of Cultural Marxism.

Kudos for McConnell for speaking out and drawing attention to this problem, but more must be done. Our freedoms are being systematically subverted, oftentimes without a semblance of credible coronavirus fear. Sitting in our vehicles and hearing the Word of God on Easter Sunday does not significantly increase our chances of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. The disease is simply a smokescreen to hide the left’s contempt for the hope that is within us. It’s why we’re proud to have several pastors speaking at the Saving America Conference on April 18th.

Leftist leaders are not being rational when they condemn our religious activities that are conducted within the CDC guidelines. They’re using the coronavirus as an excuse to attack the Constitution. This must not be allowed to stand.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.