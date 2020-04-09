The most hated topic for mainstream media is President Trump. The second most hated topic is Hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that many, including the President, believe may be a valid and potent treatment against the coronavirus. They hate the second because they hate the first, and President Trump has been touting results of the drug’s use for weeks.

A new survey of 1200 doctors indicated that 65% of them would prescribe the drug to family members if they contracted the disease, and 67% said they would take the drug themselves. One of the mantras from the left since the coronavirus prompted the current crisis is, “listen to doctors.” Well, here we go…

A recent survey of 1200 doctors concluded that 67% of them would take hydroxychloroquine if THEY contracted the coronavirus. Progressive mainstream media loves to say "Listen to the doctors." So… listen to the doctors! v/ @mVespa1 @townhallcom https://t.co/8TXn3DC4pF — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 9, 2020

Despite several studies indicating the efficacy of the drug as a treatment and an Emergency Use Authorization released by the FDA last week to allow doctors to prescribe it, Democrats and their mainstream media proxies have continued to warn people from accepting the treatment. Some have gone so far as to block doctors from prescribing it.

Despite Surge in Deaths, San Diego Officials Urge People to Avoid “Experimental” Coronavirus Treatment For officials in San Diego County to parrot the CNN/MSNBC/NY Times talking points against the use of a drug that has been successfully used by millions of patients (including a childhood friend of mine who has taken it for 25 years to treat lupus) for 65 years and for which there are numerous instances of documented efficacy in fighting COVID-19 is irresponsible. Sadly, the people who stand to lose their lives because of it are those in lower socioeconomic classes who can’t afford to go ask a private physician for the drug – the very people San Diego County officials are saying they’re trying to help the most.

The drug itself is not “experimental.” It has been in use for decades and demonstrated to be relatively safe for those who do not have other major ailments like heart disease. Doctors are very aware of its uses and the risks associated with it. Therefore, they should not be stopped by activist politicians playing political games with people’s lives.

The American Thoracic Society, one of the nation’s premier medical societies specializing in the treatment of respiratory diseases, has endorsed the drug as a treatment for coronavirus patients with pneumonia.

“To prescribe hydroxychloroquine (or chloroquine) to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia if all of the following apply: a) shared decision-making is possible, b) data can be collected for interim comparisons of patients who received hydroxychloroquine (or chloroquine) versus those who did not, c) the illness is sufficiently severe to warrant investigational therapy, and d) the drug is not in short supply,” the Thoracic Society said.

Political considerations need to be thrown out the window as it pertains to the coronavirus. It’s sickening to see leftists put people’s lives at risk in order to prolong the crisis long enough to have a negative effect on the President’s reelection chances. That’s what this really comes down to—they picked a side against the President’s recommendations and they’re sticking to it, facts be damned.

The left loves to tell us to “listen to doctors.” It’s time for them to take their own advice and stop spreading propaganda against Hydroxychloroquine.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.