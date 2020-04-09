After 26 years as a State Representative, Democrat John DeBerry will not be on the ballot in the upcoming primary. He didn’t retire. He wasn’t involved in a scandal. He’s simply pro-life, and in today’s Democratic Party, such things are anathema.

An ordained minister for the Church of Christ, the long-time Tennessee legislator has been consistent throughout his career about his stance on abortion. But his party’s views have been lurching to the left in recent years to the point that it is now the party of pro-abortion with no notable exceptions. According to Capstone Report, it was this single issue that prompted his removal from the ballot.

In case you needed even more proof that no Christian can ever support the Democratic Party—the Democrats kicked a pro-life state legislator off the ballot in Tennessee. And oh, it gets better. The pro-life politician is a 26-year state legislator and a Church of Christ minister. Democrats affirmed their fealty to abortion when they removed Rep. John DeBerry from the August 6 primary. DeBerry is a prominent black leader in the Democratic Party. He’s provided distinguished leadership for over a quarter of a century. So, what was his sin? The Commercial Appeal reported a huge clue. According to the paper, in 2019 DeBerry supported “a controversial bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected.” Controversial? Only among those who want to kill babies.

The party that once believed abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare” now focuses solely on the legality component. They want it legal throughout the term of a pregnancy. They want it to carry over beyond the term if necessary to kill the baby in cases of botched abortions. And they’re doing all of this proudly.

By attempting to frame it as a “women’s healthcare” issue instead of one of life-and-death for the preborn child in the womb, Democrats have forced their members to either embrace the notion of abortion-on-demand or face repercussions. Lukewarm support for abortion that generally appeals to a majority of Americans is no longer acceptable to the far-left, which means it’s no longer acknowledged by the Democratic Party.

One does not need to be skilled at reading between the lines to realize there is absolutely no room for a pro-life stance in the modern Democratic Party. It’s abortion-on-demand or bust for today’s Democrats.

