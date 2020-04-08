“Non-essential” construction projects have been halted in the state of Washington for nearly two weeks, but one small city has encouraged construction companies to defy an executive order by the Governor and continue their projects without delay.

The city of Lynden, with a population under 15,000, is taking on Washington Governor Jay Inslee over an executive order banning “non-essential” construction projects. City Administrator Mike Marin released a letter yesterday encouraging construction projects to continue unimpeded despite the executive order. Now, a public relations battle may ensue as other cities have asked for permission to continue their construction projects as well.

Washington has been one of the hardest-hit states with over 8,000 confirmed cases and nearly 400 deaths. The Governor, who was an unsuccessful candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, has imposed some of the harshest restrictions on businesses in the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

In an open letter, Marin said the city’s policy is to “rely on the good judgment of the building community to keep its workers safe, and to ensure that any member of the public in the vicinity of a project is likewise kept safe.”

He also called for social distancing and other “common-sense practices.”

This example of civil disobedience is an important component for our nation to be able to push back against the draconian laws and mandates being placed on the people and their businesses. Construction is generally not considered to be a ripe breeding ground for infections under normal circumstances. Considering the hyper-awareness most Americans have today regarding the coronavirus, it would seem that construction would be considered safe while also being an important component of the economy.

Inslee’s decree allowed exemptions for construction related to essential activities like healthcare, transportation, energy, defense and critical manufacturing. It also allowed for construction “to further a public purpose related to a public entity,” including publicly financed low-income housing and emergency repairs.

Other cities and counties have called on Inslee for exemptions or to lift the ban altogether.

Clark County Asks Gov. Jay Inslee To Lift Construction Ban With the coronavirus hurting tax revenue in Southwest Washington, Clark County is now pitching Gov. Jay Inslee to let construction start back up again. County officials say the county budget is being “aggravated” after Inslee deemed construction a non-essential service nearly two weeks ago, as part of a systemic effort to slow the outbreak.

Communities know the strengths, weaknesses, risks, and resources of their areas much better than federal or even state governments. It’s these “lower level” leaders who should be deciding what’s best for their citizens during the coronavirus crisis.

