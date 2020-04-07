President Trump has placed a “powerful hold” on funding for the World Health Organization (WHO). He announced the move during the coronavirus daily briefing, noting that “they’ve been wrong about a lot of things,” especially regarding the coronavirus. They even rebuked him for issuing a travel ban to and from China.

The United States accounts for a majority of the WHO’s funding, China has maintained very strict control over many of the policies and nearly all of the rhetoric coming out of the WHO, utilizing strategic spending that favors leadership in the WHO rather than giving more money to the organization directly.

TRUMP: “We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the @WHO.” pic.twitter.com/cZLzovkkwx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 7, 2020

“We’re going to put a hold on the money spent to the WHO,” he said. “We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see.”

The WHO initially called on nations to avoid “xenophobic” attempts to isolate China through travel restrictions. They later changed their tune, but at that point the proverbial horse had already left the barn. Some experts have speculated that if they had recommended travel restrictions earlier when it was clear the coronavirus was becoming a serious issue in Wuhan, the pandemic may have not occurred.

The coronavirus has put a broad spotlight on the ideology of globalism. More Americans are waking up and realizing the scope of such ideologies are no only dangerous to our health, but also the economy.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.