The draconian laws, ordinances, and executive orders closing down the nation and forcing tens of millions into a state of compliance over the coronavirus are the closes this nation has come to being a police state. It’s the lawmakers, mostly progressives, who are to blame. It’s important to understand that up front because law enforcement officers doing their jobs are generally stuck between a rock and a hard place. Some of them are taking the letter of the new laws too far, but we cannot focus on anecdotal examples as a basis to blame them.

The politicians and bureaucrats putting out these degrees should get the full brunt of our indignation. We’re seeing the Constitution essentially being put on hold because of the coronavirus. This is wrong. Yes, people are scared and, yes, social distancing is an important component of the solution, but strict enforcement of stay-at-home orders is not the answer. This is still the United States of America and we still have rights whether there’s a pandemic or not.

The American Conservative Movement is starting to fight back. For full disclosure, I’m a co-founder. My role as a journalist for NOQ Report means that I seek the truth. My role with the American Conservative Movement means I fight oppression. These are not mutually exclusive. As long as I’m being transparent, there’s no conflict of interests for me to talk about it.

We are holding our first conference on April 18. The “Saving America Conference” is a digital gathering. It’s free. We encourage all patriotic Americans to attend. Currently, it’s set to be on Facebook Live but we are checking on other attendance options as well. The lineup is strong, including Tea Party co-founder Michael Johns, Pastor Greg Locke, and Congressional candidates Mindy Robinson and Buzz Patterson.

Authoritarianism isn’t unique to one political party or the other, but it’s a purely leftist notion. This is why the only states that haven’t made such a decree are governed by Republicans. Our fight must be focused on the radical progressivism that is driving these new laws and obtuse responses to the coronavirus. When the disease is contained, the authoritarianism will not magically go away.

This isn’t about protesting the police. It’s the politicians making these draconian decrees who need to hear from us. The Constitution is and always will be in full effect regardless of whether there’s a pandemic or not. It’s time to push back.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.