The video reinforces the case that the Chi-Com Virus originated from a Biolab in Wuhan, a number of leftist media sources that are beginning to come around to this conclusion. We will begin with a paper that set forth these contentions back in February that cited the preliminary conclusions based on the apparent outbreak of the disease.

The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus

This paper runs through the introductory preliminaries on the outbreak making the very important point that the Chi-Com Virus [COVID-19] was nearly identical to “Bat CoV ZC45 coronavirus originally found in

Rhinolophus affinis” and that this is critical in determining the original source of the outbreak.

The bats carrying CoV ZC45 were originally found 900 kilometers away from the seafood market in Yunnan or Zhejiang province and that a densely populated market in an urban area would hardly be considered their nature habitat. Testimony from a number of people noted that the bat was never a food source in the city and was never traded at the market.

In looking for the only plausible source, the researchers pointed out two laboratories within a short distance of the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan. The Wuhan Center for Disease Control & Prevention (WHCDC) within ~280 meters from the market. As well as that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences approximately ~12 kilometers from the seafood market.

The paper makes the point that the WHCDC laboratory near the market hosted animals in laboratories for research purposes:

“In one of their studies, 155 bats including Rhinolophus affinis were captured in Hubei province, and other 450 bats were captured in Zhejiang province 4. The expert in collection was noted in the Author Contributions (JHT). Moreover, he was broadcasted for collecting viruses on nation-wide newspapers and websites in 2017 and 2019 7,8. He described that he was once by attacked by bats and the blood of a bat shot on his skin. He knew the extreme danger of the infection so he quarantined himself for 14 days 7. In another accident, he quarantined himself again because bats peed on him. He was once thrilled for capturing a bat carrying a live tick.”

Did coronavirus leak from a research lab in Wuhan?

The paper referenced above was published on February 6, 2020 and while it was mentioned here and there it was mostly discounted by the leftist media. Now, it is being discussed in a number of media channels:

A study by the South China University of Technology concluded that Covid-19 ‘probably’ originated in the Centre for Disease Control – although shortly after its publication, the research paper was removed from a social networking site for scientists and researchers. Intriguingly, when the wildlife market was closed in January, a report appeared in the Beijing News identifying Huang Yanling, a researcher at the Institute of Virology, as ‘patient zero’ – the first person to be infected. The claim was described as ‘fake information’ by the institute, which said Huang left in 2015, was in good health and had not been diagnosed with Covid-19. … Despite the denials, Beijing has issued new laws that call for the improved management of viruses and for facilities to ensure ‘biological safety’.

If socialism CAUSED the problem, socialism is NOT the solution

Now that the bat is out of the barn, even the Washington Post is trying to regain it’s credibility on the subject:

How did covid-19 begin? Its initial origin story is shaky. They could have at least looked at the facts before passing judgment, but now the narrative is that this all started with bat soup. A report stated that the outbreak could have been reduced by 95% if the Chinese Communists had acted sooner initiating non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) “early detection, isolation of cases, travel restrictions and cordon sanitaire”.

“If NPIs could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier in China, cases could have been reduced by 66%, 86%, and 95%, respectively, together with significantly reducing the number of affected areas.

Instead, the CCP decided to lie about the outbreak creating a worldwide emergency and encouraging some to try to once again exploit a ‘serious crisis’.

Now that the CCP is going on a propaganda offensive, it’s time for the leftist media to stand up for the truth instead of the usual lies of the left. It’s time for the leftist media to stand up for freedom instead of the base ideology it shares with the Chinese Communist Party.

