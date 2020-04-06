There are two rather curious phenomena given the facts in our society. The first is that leftists become outraged (more than usual) if you dare use the words ‘national’ along with ‘socialist-left’. The second is if you dare associate the COVID-19 with the Chinese Communist Party.

Why do the leftists care so much about denying that the Nazis were a socialist worker’s party and that COVID-19 can be rightfully blamed on the land of socialism with Chinese characteristics?

On the surface, this doesn’t seem to make too much sense given that in the first instance, the subject is on an authoritarian socialist regime that ceased to exist 75 years ago. The second involves another authoritarian socialist regime that massacred students in Tiananmen Square and at best failed to contain the virulent pandemic that is ravaging the world.

Why does the left put some much energy into denying reality?

The horrific crimes of the Nazis took place last century, 75 years ago. But, to this day there are leftists who become incensed if you dare associate them with the socialist-left. The same holds true if you dare associate the pandemic with the people who are its cause.

We’ve already proven that the Nazis were a far-left National Socialist Workers’ Party here, here and here, as well as discussing why the national socialist-left overreact to the proper labeling of the Nazis as being far-left.

Many have also properly placed the blame for the Chi-Com Virus (COVID-19) on the Chinese Communist Party. The question is why the left puts so much energy into denying the reality of these two situations.

The nation’s socialist left is rife with double standards

Double standards are part and parcel for the national socialist left. One is not supposed to bring up the crimes of the Nazis because reasons. While at the same time that word is used whenever possible when describing President Trump and the pro-liberty right.

Similarly, we’re not supposed to talk about how the socialist-left encouraged people to go out because we’re supposed to be ‘looking forward’. While at the same time they keep on looking back with full 2020 vision at decisions made back in January while trying to rely on false information from the Chinese Communist Party.

This runs deeper than Trump Derangement Syndrome

Leftist denials of reality reach back further than Trump at least in regards to a certain National Socialist Workers’ Party. The same holds true with the Chi-Com Virus.

The national socialist left cannot abide the Nazis being properly labeled as leftists because it impacts their contentions about socialism. They also cannot allow the blame for the Chi-Com Virus to be placed at the feet of the Chinese Communist Party because it highlights the severe flaws in their base ideology.

If socialism caused the problem, socialism is not the solution

Leftism is based in force and control. There is no getting around this fact. The Nazis were leftists because they epitomized these ideological precepts. The same is the case with the bureaucracy and secrecy of the Chinese Communist Party causing the Chi-Com Virus pandemic.

The left has to deny the reality of the cause of the pandemic because it rebukes their precepts. Leftists have to resist the proper labelling of Nazis as socialists and being of the left side of the political spectrum because it is an indictment of their ideology.

