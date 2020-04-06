“We’re all in this together.”

These words are normally comforting. They’re a show of solidarity and a reminder that the problems we’re experiencing at any given moment are shared by the group. But when the words are coming from a drone flying over people walking along the Hudson River in New York City, it doesn’t seem as comforting. In fact, it sounds downright Orwellian.

The "Anti-COVID-19 Volunteer Drone Task Force" sounds like something out of a dystopian novel, but it's real. It represents a use of drone technology that most probably didn't even realize was a thing, at least not in the United States. We've seen examples of this in other countries such as China, but seeing these drones watching us and giving us "instructions" in America is disheartening.

Some will say that it's no big deal, that using technology in this manner is understandable. But the implications of surveillance equipment being used to "deliver messages" seems more like a normalization technique so that the general population is less alarmed by government-controlled drones flying above us at all times.

Some will say that it’s no big deal, that using technology in this manner is understandable. But the implications of surveillance equipment being used to “deliver messages” seems more like a normalization technique so that the general population is less alarmed by government-controlled drones flying above us at all times. According to The Blaze, reactions have not been positive.

To say some folks were creeped out by the drone and parking lot loudspeaker videos is an understatement. Here are some of the comments:

“That’s very George Orwell of them.” “That ‘we are all in this together’ crap is f’in creepy. Sounds uber-fascist.” “This is happens when u put democrats in power.” “1984 China Techno Tyranny! This is sick! I do not consent!” “This is the weirdest dystopia plot ever.” “This is becoming downright creepy.” “Makes no sense — totally not going to stop the infection rate, but they are teaching people how to behave and to follow orders.” “At first I thought Russia…. but I was wrong it seems.”



The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wasn’t comforted by the words, either.

Our dystopian future has officially arrived pic.twitter.com/vsLem9c5Y0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 6, 2020

The phrase, “we’re all in this together,” isn’t usually creepy. But when it’s coming out of a surveillance drone speaker warning people about social distancing, it’s less about comfort and more about normalizing the surveillance state.

