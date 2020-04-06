Former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumed nominee for the Democrats. But is he going to get replaced? Our sources suggested this was being considered less than two weeks ago with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as their new preferred choice. Here’s how it can (and probably will) happen.

There are two ways to get Biden out of the way. The less likely way is to keep him as the nominee but give him a Vice President who can then replace him after he’s inaugurated, assuming he wins. Actor James Woods has often said he believes Hillary Clinton will be the Vice Presidential choice and then she’ll replace Biden if they win.

The problem with this theory is the DNC and the powerbrokers within the Democratic Establishment do not believe Biden has what it takes to make it through the general election successfully, which is why the other option for removing him makes more sense. At or before the convention, they would have him drop out, citing some sort of health concerns. At a brokered convention with new DNC rules quickly inserted, they would free up delegates and plug in someone else. It could be Clinton, though I doubt it. Cuomo seems like the most likely choice at this point. There’s even an outside chance that Michelle Obama could be strategically drafted for the nomination.

Either option seems to still favor President Trump to win reelection, but there’s still a lot of time and a lot of coronovirus crisis to contend with first. Things keep changing every day, and while the President currently enjoys a lot of popularity for his handling of the coronavirus, an extended lockdown and a lot more deaths could change sentiment, especially with mainstream media rooting against him.

Joe Biden may be the first de facto nominee to be booted by his own party. It’s ironic because they were quick to prop him up so Bernie Sanders wouldn’t get the nomination. With the socialist out of the way, now they have to figure out how to lose the senile guy.

