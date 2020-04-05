The coronavirus is the ultimate gift to progressive authoritarians in American government. It’s a test case, a proof of concept, and a demonstration that when fear rules, very bad decisions are acceptable. But there’s one nicely positive thing that has been revealed through it all. Despite four years of claims by the left that President Trump is an authoritarian who wants an iron grip over the nation, he has proven to be among the most skeptical of direct government intervention. Just about any other president in recent history with the exception of President Reagan would have already called for de facto martial law.

Some say he’s not doing enough, but considering that most states are taking their restrictions too far, it’s hard to think anyone in government should be trying to do more. This is a problem that’s bigger than Washington DC, bigger than any or even all of the states. Only through a concerted effort by the American people to contain the coronavirus and return things to as close to normal as possible will we reduce the damage that’s happening right before our eyes. People are getting sick and dying. Families are struggling to stay afloat financially. Yet through it all, the specter of a police state continues to rise.

What we are seeing is the dawn of the “Coronavirus Government,” one that expands authoritarian control at every level. Local areas, cities, counties, and states are all growing their power over the people. Ironically, the federal government has been the least intrusive thus far. But that doesn’t mean they can’t or won’t do damage of their own. In their efforts to prevent catastrophe today, these multi-trillion dollar bills are selling out our near-future, let alone our children’s and grandchildren’s. This, more than anything else, is why the “Coronavirus Government” is rising. It’s why it needs to be stopped now.

Every news outlet is focused on the coronavirus. The vast majority of American citizens are fixated on it. That means nearly everything that’s happening in government today is being influenced by the coronavirus even if it’s not directly attached to it. When I refer to a “Coronavirus Government,” I mean one in which every decision is made within the context of the disease. That’s more dangerous in the long term than the disease itself, or even the economic fallout we’re already experiencing. When the disease is contained and the economy is recovering, authoritarianism will continue to be implemented if we don’t get ahead of it now.

We formed the American Conservative Movement as a response to this rise in Big Government ideology. That was obviously not our intention a few months ago when the early concepts of the movement were being discussed. But just as the coronavirus has changed the direction of nearly everything else in this country, so too did it influence how we planned to launch. The mission remains the same—reducing government influence over our lives—but now the threat has grown exponentially worse than it was before the coronavirus. Before, we had creeping Marxism coming into plain view through the leftward lurch of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists who were increasing their influence. Now, they’ve launched their long-term plans in rapid-fire. They realized this was an opportunity for them to seize power based on everyone’s fear. It’s imperative that we unite as patriots to reverse the trend and hit the brakes so we still have a nation when the coronavirus panic is over.

As much as I hate being hasty, it was important to get things rolling immediately. This is why before we’ve even put out a press release about the organization, we’re already moving forward with the Saving America Conference on April 18th. This Facebook Live conference will have some stellar speakers with the consensus goal of alerting the people. So much attention is being focused on the disease and the economy that not enough Americans are seeing the problem that’s arguably the biggest of them all. If 9/11 could spawn the Patriot Act and its replacements as well as plunge us into endless Middle East wars, imagine what government will do against this “invisible enemy.”

By no means am I suggesting people should start being irresponsible during the crisis. It’s real and must be addressed by the people appropriately. For most, that means staying home and avoiding contact with others until the risks have subsided. But we must be cognizant of the laws, mandates, ordinances, and executive orders hitting us at the local, city, county, and state levels. That doesn’t mean the federal government is off the hook, but they’re much more in plain view. As counter-intuitive as it may seem, dealing with the federal government in this regard is going to be easier for once. But at lower levels of government, the power grabs are being made.

Once we cede our rights, getting them back is like pulling teeth. Politicians and bureaucrats generally do not like releasing control just because the need for it ends. As Dr. Ted Noel noted in his video, “Laws of the Bureaucrat,” problems being solved mean new problems must be created in order for politicians and bureaucrats to maintain power. With the coronavirus, this will manifest during the transition from address-the-crisis-mode to prepare-and-prevent-mode. When the coronavirus seems like it’s going away and restrictions are relieved, we’ll see mainstream media pushing for preparations and preventative measures for the next great pandemic. This is the avenue through which authoritarians will keep their newly mandated powers.

We absolutely must start working today to reverse the trend towards authoritarianism. It won’t be easy as government dependency is rising immensely. But we must push back. We must make sure America is never made into a permanent police state.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.