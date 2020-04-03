It pains me to admit it. Of all the things in the “American Citizen’s Toolbox for Freedom,” civil disobedience should be the last resort. Well, technically, civil war is the last resort, but I refuse to imagine a situation in which that becomes necessary.

Still, I’ve never been a fan of it. The concept is sound and it has been very useful in the past, but modern day attempts at civil disobedience are normally overblown. Sometimes they’re just plain silly. But we’re at a point with the rising authoritarianism in this nation due to the coronavirus panic that civil disobedience may be our best bet.

That makes me a hypocrite, calling for civil disobedience, as I will not participate. With a wife and kids at home, it’s just something that would do too much damage to the family. But if I could, I would. And I will support those who do. The ordinances, mandates, and executive orders coming down from state and city governments is ridiculous. A surfer was arrested for social distancing in the ocean. 15 men were arrested for attending a funeral in New Jersey. It’s getting out of control, which is why I made the video above, which includes these stories:

This is authoritarianism. Even during a crisis, this should be unacceptable in the United States of America. https://t.co/ds9FRkDYiL — American Conservative Movement (@AmConMovement) April 3, 2020

He's violating social distancing rules… while alone in the ocean. Do you really think all of these rules are simply about "keeping us safe" and not also about control and power? Come on. https://t.co/Mbe5gLalr6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 3, 2020

It's also why we're not only building the American Conservative Movement, but launching it rapidly.

Our first responsibility is to God. From there, we have a duty to defend our family, nation, and the Constitution. Rising authoritarianism is the greatest risk to all three and it’s happening right before our eyes. How will patriots respond?

