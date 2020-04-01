If there is one silver lining in the whole ChiComVirus pandemic, it would have to be that liberty grabber left has dramatically lost the argument on guns. They are losing it in other areas, but this is the most prominent.

Although they try to hide their control obsession with their false labels, the authoritarian left sometimes can’t resist trying to exploit any ‘serious crisis’ that comes along.

As a result, they have shut down the NICS system in New Jersey. That is the background check system the left likes to pretend doesn’t really exist. In other places, they have shut down gun stores or deemed that fundamental human rights are ‘non-essential’, because reasons.

Isn’t jail the ultimate in social distancing?

While the left is working overtime to keep innocent people helpless, leftists are falling all over themselves in trying to release criminals back out the street. This is at a time when the men and women of the law enforcement community find themselves in danger and laid low by the ChiComVirus.

So, we have a situation where innocent people have to remain confined to their homes while criminals are free to roam the streets. Understanding these actions of the left must take several degrees of dementia.

Leftist show they aren’t liberal when they deem that basic human rights aren’t essential

None of this can beat what is taking place in Wake County in the state of North Carolina. They decided to not only shut down gun stores as ‘non-essential’ but the local Sheriff decided to suspend applications for concealed handgun permits, as well as for Pistol Purchase Permits, the anachronistic throwback to the ‘Jim Crow’ era.

This did not sit well with the state and national pro-liberty groups such as Grass Roots North Carolina, Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition. They filed a federal lawsuit challenging Wake County Sheriff Gerald M. Baker’s recent actions infringing on Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights he announced as a response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Leftist fail on an epic scale

Gun Owner of America and Grass Roots North Carolina also threatened legal action against the county for the closing down of a Constitutional right by local fiat. This was too much for the liberticidal leftists and they revised their emergency order.

In these trying times, it’s quite amusing to find a situation that illustrates how the left is losing the argument on liberty. In this case, it’s the fact that Large box retailers are to only sell guns:

Are gun retailers allowed to operate?

Gun stores implementing social distancing requirements for employees and customers as defined in the order may remain open. Large box retailers that have a gun department are allowed to remain open solely to conduct exempt retail activity, such as gun purchases, but all non-exempt retail activity must be suspended.

[Emphasis added]

There are other places to fulfill these needs, such as Carolina Gunrunners. However, there is a special irony that certain retailers are to be open to just sell guns.

