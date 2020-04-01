This morning, in what can only be an April Fool’s Day joke, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough brought Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel on to lambaste the Trump Administration’s response to the Coronavirus. Scarborough, in typical Morning Joe fashion, predicates an obvious softball question with false information, guiding Emanuel to attack Trump.

Joe: “We’ve heard, Zeke Emanuel, that nobody could have seen this coming. The fact is everybody saw this coming, everybody saw this coming in early January…” Here’s the clip:

Scarborough on Trump and the Coronavirus: Unlike him, “Everybody saw this coming in early January” pic.twitter.com/rB2ZZNgzb6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2020

CORRECTION: That was the first mention on MSNBC. The first mention on Morning Joe was Jan. 24th, when an “expert” said Americans should worry about the flu, not the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/aG0BjwHxKj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2020

Took awhile, but I’ve found the first time Scarborough offers any kind of commentary on the Coronavirus. It’s from Feb. 26th … only about 2 months after he said “everybody” was talking about it pic.twitter.com/klOfkc87oi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2020

As I’ve noted before, the best place to look for the truth in this matter is to see what the Biden Coronavirus Task Force was saying BEFORE they joined Team Biden.

However, further research into precisely what Emanuel had been saying turned up the extraordinary clip from January 29th. And to be clear, January 29th is way after “early January.”

Let’s go to the video:

Emanuel: “I do think we need to put this somewhat into context. Which is… its likely to spread… it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. And we know that there will be people that unfortunately die from this. But, is this likely to break out into some major pandemic around the world? Unlikely. We’re likely to be able to contain it. Obviously it would have been better if we had done some containment earlier on and the Chinese had been a little more open earlier on. But these kinds of things are often hard to figure out about what the right measure is, especially when you don’t know how severe it’s going to be right at the start. But I would put in context we have tens of thousands of people in the United States who die every year from the flu…. Whatever this Coronavirus is, its very, very, very unlikely to be that severe. And yet our response, because its new and novel, tends to be much more histrionic I think than it is… We live with the flu, it’s just the flu but it also kills a lot of people. It may not kill at the same high rate but it does kill tens of thousands of Americans and your chance of getting it from colleagues is low.”

But wait, there’s more. Later, as the discussion turns towards costs, Zeke notes that people may not go to the doctor to get tested because of the co-pays and deductibles associated with medical coverage:

Emanuel: “That is a gap in our ability to respond. This is unlikely to be a major issue, this Coronavirus, but our ability to respond to some pandemic or some issue is seriously impeded when people are worried ‘oh, maybe I won’t go to the doctor because I have symptoms but I can’t afford to show up at the urgent care, primary care doctor…’ that is not a good place for us to be.”

This, of course, is the greatest of ironies because it was none other Zeke Emanuel himself who took credit for convincing President Obama to go with the since repealed Cadillac Tax as a matter of “cost control.” How was it cost control? The Cadillac Tax was designed to slow nudge low out-of-pocket company plans into higher out-of-pocket company plans in order to create a disincentive to use the health care system.

Obamacare: Cadillac Tax March 27, 2016 — It was an investment adviser from Philadelphia who stumbled onto one of the biggest stories about the Affordable Care Act to date. His name is Rich Weinstein and he helped expose a startling set of videos that changed how many Americans view Obamacare. Though publicly available, these remarkable videos have only been rarely seen, getting just a few hundred clicks. On them, a key Obamacare adviser admits they intentionally misled voters, whom he called stupid. Weinstein tells Full Measure how he dug up the videos as a citizen journalist and warns of more trouble ahead.

The problem with Zeke and Joe is that this is no April Fools Day joke. They are intentionally lying to the American people for what can only be for political purposes and to turn the nation against the President. Only this time, the joke’s on them.

