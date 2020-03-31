The science is slim, but what we’ve seen so far regarding hydroxochloroquine has been very positive. Even Physician’s Weekly touted it in their most recent study, noting that it effectively treated Wuhan Coronavirus patients, giving their bodies the chances they needed to recover from the disease. But Twitter isn’t sold. More importantly, they don’t want others to be sold on the idea despite the FDA’s emergency use authorization that allows doctors to prescribe it.

This is supposed to be part of social media’s “misinformation” purge as Big Tech invokes their sensibilities into the equation. But that doesn’t apply to all forms of disinformation as Twitter readily defends keeping up Tweets by the Chinese Communist Party in their attempts to blame the United States for manufacturing the coronavirus.

One gets taken down, while the other is fine with Twitter. pic.twitter.com/g2YA6zdGe3 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 30, 2020

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is one of thousands of Twitter users who have been censored for expressing positive views of the drug. What is behind this? Why are both mainstream and social media bent on keeping information about this potentially life-saving drug from the public? It comes down to two words: President Trump.

The President has been touting the drug for weeks now, saying the information he’s getting from his trusted medical advisers is quite promising. He hasn’t stated that the drug is definitely effective, but all indicators so far point to the likely truth that the malaria drug does allow the body to heal by keeping symptoms at bay. These aren’t politicians saying this. Doctors and researchers are universally reporting positive results from the studies done so far.

This much is guaranteed: If Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi had been out there touting the exact same results the exact same way and calling for the drug to be pushed as a treatment for the Wuhan Coronavirus, we wouldn’t be seeing this type of pushback from the left. In fact, there would be a concerted effort to not only rush the drug forward but to blame the Trump administration for slowing it down. The fact that the administration has been pushing it from the start is the only reason the left is so adamantly opposed to it working.

Big Tech and leftists in general really are pushing for a post-truth society. They believe what they want to believe, and that’s their right. But when they impose their beliefs on others in ways that can do real harm, they’ve gone too far.

