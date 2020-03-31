New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should be in the deepest political hot water of anyone in the nation. His state, as a direct result of his failed policies, is suffering more than any other in the country when it comes to the coronavirus. He was busy fighting against a perceived stigma against China when the rest of the country was concerned about the disease spreading. When he started taking it seriously, long after other states as well as the White House, it was already too late. His political career should be over… at least it would be if we lived in a society driven by reason.

Unfortunately, we do not live in such a society because there are simply too many Democrats still taking up space. The left has been seeking a hero. In particular, the DNC and mainstream media have been seeking someone who isn’t senile or a socialist to take on President Trump, and Cuomo seems to have risen in the ranks to fit the bill. Why? Because he has the most coveted possession to the left. He has the victim card due to his state’s status as the coronavirus capital of the nation. It doesn’t matter to the left that he’s a direct cause of the situation. All they see is he’s a victim and they think they can run cover for him against President Trump.

As we noted a few days ago, there is already talk at the DNC about somehow replacing Joe Biden with Cuomo at the convention. The First‘s Jesse Kelly speculated about the same concept in the video above. Could it happen? Absolutely. The DNC and their delegates have wide powers to select their nominee at the convention in July, powers that can supersede all primary and caucus voters with the stroke of a pen and quickly assembled vote of the delegates.

Will it happen? Probably not. They may see nothing but doom and gloom ahead if Biden is the nominee, but they would need a very compelling reason to pull it off. That reason seems far-fetched today, but there’s still a lot of time between now and the convention. The reason they would use, of course, is Biden’s health. But he would have to “willingly” step down, even if the DNC is the one who makes him seem willing.

Bernie Sanders’ supporters will try to burn it all down if Biden drops out and Sanders isn’t the nominee as a result. Some have actually talked about literally burning Minneapolis down if anyone other than Sanders is the nominee. But the DNC doesn’t want him. The majority of Democrats don’t want him. They may take the heat from Team Bernie in hopes that he’ll come around before the general election.

As badly as the DNC wants Cuomo to save them from their Biden-Bernie conundrum, it’s hard to imagine mainstream media will be able to cover for Cuomo’s coronavirus failures for long. Today, he’s a “hero.” But the truth is creeping out.

