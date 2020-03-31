CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo announced today on Twitter that he has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. He is quarantining himself in his basement where he intends to continue doing his show, Cuomo Prime Time. He does not know if his family is infected but he is remaining separated from them.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for the corona virus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seemed pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

The brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been a controversial figure on- and off-air. His style of anti-Trump commentary and media stunts have made him a favorite at CNN as his ratings rank among the highest on the channel, though far below competitors at Fox News.

Reactions on social media have been generally somber, though partisanship is still present during this crisis. Cuomo has made many enemies among conservatives who have nicknamed him “Fredo” after an incident in public went viral. Nevertheless, some of his harshest critics among conservatives expressed prayers and well-wishes to the journalist.

The coronavirus does not care about political views. It doesn’t check your zip code or look at the size of your bank account. It can reach anyone who is exposed to it.

