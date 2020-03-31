Don’t worry, Joe Rogan. The other Joe won’t be challenging you any time soon in the podcasting arena. He may get a lot of listeners as a presidential candidate, and that’s actually not a good thing for the former Vice President. People don’t like to be conned and his podcast is nothing more than an attempt to take advantage of a popular medium by pretending to bring us important information that’s off-the-cuff.

After hearing his first podcast, I can say with a certainty it was not important, there was very little information, and it was not off-the-cuff. Even his first “guest,” former White House Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain, was clearly reading from a script. He hit on all of the standard talking points and desperately tried to sound like he wasn’t reading his response. He was. As was Biden. As were the three “listeners” who asked questions of the two men. It was embarrassingly bad.

#NEW: Former Vice President Joe Biden launches a podcast called 'Here's the Deal' intended to connect with supporters amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/vaJ8cFtwIw — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) March 30, 2020

Ironically, the former Vice President said a couple of times that he does not want to politicize the Wuhan Coronavirus just prior to politicizing the Wuhan Coronavirus. The segments were obviously pieced together from a longer recording and broken down to a 21-minute “podcast,” which happens to be the approximate recommended length of podcasts when they get started.

This is an understandable move by the campaign considering how poorly the candidate has performed during live interviews. Even progressive mainstream media interviewers have struggled to help their candidate along during his live appearances. The result has been disastrous for the de facto Democratic nominee.

Reports have even circulated that the DNC is quietly weighing their options to bring in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to replace Biden during or before the Democratic National Convention in July. If the campaign is unable to present Biden as a viable general election candidate, they may not have a choice. The alternative is Senator Bernie Sanders, whom the party has spent months effectively destroying. If they can’t figure out a way to insert Cuomo, there may be no other options than to run with Biden.

Joe Biden’s “podcast” is the political equivalent of infomercial actors clumsily trying to demonstrate why you really need to purchase their products. But this isn’t OxiClean. It’s America’s future and it’s not for sale.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.