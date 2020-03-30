Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a limited emergency-use authorization for two antimalarial drugs to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus, everyone is bracing for the inevitable conniption fit from our betters on the authoritarian left.

Perhaps there isn’t a direct causality. We could attribute the malady to the chronic condition know as Trump Derangement Syndrome, triggered by exposure to the news of Hydroxychloroquine.

Of course, on a more serious note, this is an important issue in determining the priorities of the left. It does beg the question as to whether they are more interested in saving lives or denigrating President Trump. The video delves into these issues as well as those of fake news.

It also makes the point that healthcare is not a human right because of the issue of scarcity. There is only a finite amount of labor from the professionals of the healthcare industry and other people’s money to fund this societal function.

The fish tank cleaner ingestion plot thickens

In related news, the Washington free beacon reported that the Woman Who Ingested Fish Tank Cleaner Is Prolific Donor to Democratic Causes.

The Arizona woman who said that she and her 68-year-old husband ingested a substance used to clean fish tanks after hearing President Donald Trump tout chloroquine as a cure for the coronavirus has given thousands of dollars to Democratic groups and candidates over the last two years.

Given that this story was wildly touted by the national socialist media as a way to denigrate President Trump and the drug Hydroxychloroquine, this is a very surprising revelation, calling into question the media narrative surrounding this issue.

