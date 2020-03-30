There are two ways to trigger the authoritarian left, especially those in progressive mainstream media. One way is to say something positive about President Trump. The other way is to mention God. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell did both during the White House coronavirus press conference today, so naturally he has become the mortal enemy of all leftists, especially on social media.

"Use this time at home to get back in the Word." pic.twitter.com/KTN2bnMdrg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 30, 2020

CNN went so far as to cut away so their scant viewers wouldn’t be able to hear his inspiring words. It’s an instant reaction from leftists in the media to not want words of encouragement or hope to be heard in this dire hour in the United States as they are, for all intents and purposes, rooting against this country. But Lindell isn’t just saying things they don’t like. He’s taking action as well.

Lindell represents the culmination of the American dream and applying our God-given freedoms to make the most of his life and to help others do the same. One does not have to agree with all of his political or religious views to appreciate what he has been able to do as well as what he continues to do.

Twitter had mixed reactions, depending on how one feels about the President and Christians.

Mike Lindell is much more likable and doing much more good for the country than any of the mainstream journalists mocking him. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 30, 2020

Anti-Christian hatred and bigotry like this should be treated exactly as antisemitism and Islamophobia. https://t.co/OztBSNtiNl — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 31, 2020

Leftists are now angry at Mike Lindell, a man using his factories to produce 50,000+ masks to save Americans, because he said, “Read the bible” Even during a global pandemic, they’re making up idiotic issues to be outraged over Outrage addicts! — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) March 30, 2020

Good for @MyPillowUSA guy Mike Lindell! America at its best being resilient and resourceful. And I'll bet those masks are machine washable and made to sleep in all night for the best night's sleep in the whole wide world! https://t.co/WH2mMnv9j0 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 30, 2020

I was already a huge Mike Lindell fan – how he turned his life around from drug addiction to becoming a successful businessman, decided to provide jobs to Americans while eschewing larger offshoring profits- making 50,000 N95 mask puts him on even higher pedestal.#mypillowguy — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) March 30, 2020

Mike Lindell is mobilizing his considerable manufacturing capability to make millions of masks to help save lives You don’t have to applaud him, (though that’s certainly a normal reaction) But dunking on him right now is absurd and gross — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 30, 2020

No Joe, you missed that Mike Lindell has converted his My Pillow factory to produce 50,000 masks a day for hospitals. Jackass. https://t.co/sK6RY2kYwN — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 30, 2020

Mike Lindell is making hundreds of thousands of masks for healthcare workers George Soros is funding anti-Trump coronavirus ads though his SuperPAC https://t.co/MvIhKIEgex — Jack M. Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) March 31, 2020

How much you wanna bet these keyboard warriors mocking Mike Lindell, whose company is making 1000s of masks, and complaining that billionaires donating “only” $25 million are selfish don’t even tip at restaurants — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 31, 2020

It’s good that conservatives are out there defending Lindell, his words, and his actions. There are always challenges when the left, which controls so much of the media, picks a target. We’re so used to them attacking President Trump that when they focus on others, it’s newsworthy. Lindell will be fine, though. Their attacks will bounce right off of him as if they hit one of his amazing pillows.

God Bless Mike Lindell. God Bless MyPillow. God Bless the United States at this time of crisis.

