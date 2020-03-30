Washington Post’s self proclaimed “conservative” Jennifer Rubin isn’t really a conservative. Even if we grade on a scale against the hyper-leftists writing for her employer, she’s a moderate-leftist at best. But she has embraced the radical progressive ideology of her publication thanks to her Trump Derangement Syndrome. Lately, her TDS has taken her to the extremes.

Case-in-point: A reply today to NY Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman. It was the case of a leftist journalist making a quip about a leftist journalist defending another leftist journalist. The implications were clear. This crew, even among competing publications, is very self-protective.

If you quote the Trump admin you are an enemy of the people — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 30, 2020

Her statement will be taken out of context, not because anyone will be intentionally attempting to wrongly attack her but because they won’t understand the multiple levels in play. That’s fine. It’s a sad testament to Rubin that in any context, her comments displayed her sheer hatred for the President and his supporters. In fact, those who follow her closely may come to the conclusion she hates his supporters even more than she hates him, which is saying a lot.

Never in our history has the media been called out so often and so harshly than by President Trump. This is why they feel justified in displaying their TDS so openly. They cannot understand why he’s still popular, why he hasn’t resigned over three years of unhinged pressure they’ve applied, why he wasn’t impeached, or why his popularity continues to grow. All they see is that they hate him and they don’t understand why anyone could feel differently.

Rubin represents the worst part of the mainstream media industrial complex: A blogger who made it into a high-profile publication not based on her skill but based on her willingness to adapt to the prescribed narrative. As the “conservative” in the group, her perspectives are often touted even more than her colleagues because she has the air of defiance from within rather than being a leftist who is always objectionable to conservatives. But the truth is this: Rubin is no conservative. She never has been. She has always just played a conservative on television.

We’ve entered the stage of mainstream media’s Trump Derangement Syndrome in which there likely is no cure. They’re too invested in the rhetoric to ever find their way back to reality. Jennifer Rubin shouldn’t be scorned. She should be pitied.

