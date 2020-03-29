The World Health Organization is corrupt. Leadership in the once-proud organization is completely beholden to the Chinese Communist Party. This is why they attacked countries, including the United States, for issuing travel bans on China. It’s why they chose to break every naming protocol they’ve ever used to go with “COVID-19” in an effort to deflect blame away from China. It’s why they didn’t act quickly enough despite the science clearly calling for China in general and Wuhan in particular to be locked down before it was too late.

Now, it’s very much too late. The disease has spread across the globe and WHO is partially responsible for it. One might think now would be the time for them to stop doing China’s bidding, but the corruption is too deep and the control from the CCP is too all-encompassing. As we said over a month ago, we must NOT trust WHO based upon the influence the CCP has over them.

The video above is the latest example of the World Health Organization’s unwillingness to break an inch away from the Chinese Communist Party’s agenda. To China, Taiwan is not an independent nation that should be treated as anything other than a party of the whole, and therefore WHO is not allowed to even acknowledge their existence. This is more than embarrassing for Dr Bruce Aylward who would rather lie to the world about the coronavirus and pretend he didn’t hear a question. He made it worse by calling for the journalist to skip to the next question despite pretending he didn’t hear it the first time. Then, he hung up on them.

Literally no major group in the world that isn’t controlled by the Chinese Communist Party is willing to destroy their own credibility or spread lies about Taiwan. But those who are beholden to China know that one misspoken word is enough to send Xi Jinping and his cronies into a totalitarian hissy fit. In fact, even acknowledging that Taiwan is an independent nation worthy of discussion is enough to send this “doctor” into a series of lies and cover ups. The Hippocratic Oath is meaningless when money, politics, and corruption make the healthcare decisions for the world.

Even posting this article will have repercussions. Any time we speak out against the Chinese Communist Party, we see a noticeable decline in referrals from Google, Facebook, and Twitter. I am not a conspiracy theorist, but the numbers don’t lie. Nevertheless, we adhere to the truth even if it costs us and we will continue to speak out.

Dr Bruce Aylward is a lying coward and WHO is wholly controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. These are the people we’re supposed to trust to fight the Wuhan Coronavirus. No thanks. We need to trust honest people, not WHO’s CCP puppets.

