Most Americans are worried about catching the coronavirus, facing the economic turmoil surrounding it, or both. But there’s a bigger threat, one that will extend much longer than the other two. When the coronavirus is finally contained and the economy is in the midst of a recovery, the authoritarianism that is rising now will continue to rise. Much of this rise will be in secret. Parts of it will be public and even at the behest of millions of Americans.

We must act now. This is why we’re building the American Conservative Movement. We’re looking for patriotic Americans who are willing to stand up to this scourge of power accumulation. Perhaps more importantly, we need patriots who are able to talk to other people in their circles to remind them of what American is really all about. This power grab that we’re seeing, that’s not it.

In this episode of the Rucker Report, I discuss the accumulation of power that’s happening at all levels of government right before our eyes. As people demand politicians “do something,” it’s an opportunity for those in power to take even more.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.