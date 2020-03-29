Big government has recommendations. They believe we should stay apart, keeping at least six feet of distance between us. They believe only those with essential jobs should be working. In New York City, they believe we should be masturbating to keep the virus at bay.

Hilarious to me that in the fight against Covid-19 the NYC health department is basically telling people to stay off tinder and practice, um, self-love instead. https://t.co/Vps7PxYCSp — jelani cobb (@jelani9) March 25, 2020

What’s odd is that the recommendations by the Health Department acknowledge that the Wuhan Coronavirus has not been shown to transmit through semen or vaginal fluid. Granted, there are other exchanges of fluids such as saliva that can easily transmit the disease, but safe sexual practices could include avoidance of contact outside of the nether region. That’s not part of the recommendations the state put out.

They do, however, promote cleanliness when watching pornography or engaging in “video sex.”

It’s understandable that the Health Department would want to keep people informed about ways for people to stay safe and unaffected, but it would have been much more appropriate to stick with facts rather than making lifestyle recommendations.

The safest form of “sex,” according to the Heath Department, is masturbation. As Cultural Marxism rises through the coronavirus panic, this may be the most disturbing recommendation to date. Good ol’ fashioned marital sex is a better recommendation.

