The “income inequality gap” is a favorite talking point for Democratic Socialists like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The freshman Congresswoman invokes it any time she speaks for more than a couple of minutes. Does it exist? Yes. Is it fair? Yes. In a society built on free-market capitalism that allows opportunities for every citizen, an income inequality gap is a natural side-effect, and it’s not a bad thing in and of itself.

Today, she invoked the income inequality gap while arguing about the coronavirus relief bill that’s clocking in at over $2 trillion, making it the most expensive piece of legislation in world history. If we set aside the unhinged demeanor she displayed in an effort to seem passionate about the subject and draw views to her Twitter video, the ideas alone were worth lambasting. She’s flat-out wrong that this bill contributes to the gap.

Rep. @AOC: "What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful!" pic.twitter.com/oLJJu6wUlG — The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2020

Yes, large companies are going to “benefit” from the bill as it includes bailout money for corporations big and small. But that’s a necessary component of the bill for the sake of workers, the people Ocasio-Cortez claims to be defending. Without it, companies will be forced to cut staff. Some will be forced to cut their entire staff because the coronavirus shutdown is crippling businesses that cannot even open their doors during the extended “essential businesses only” rules sweeping across the country.

This isn’t ignorance on her part. This is all by design. In an ideal American society by AOC’s standards, there would be more people out of work and dependent on government. That’s the basis for nearly every argument she makes on a daily basis, though she’ll never frame it as government dependence. She is striving to achieve “equality” at all costs, even if that means everyone is equally destitute other than the elite class of which she now belongs.

If AOC really cared about workers, she wouldn’t oppose the very money that will allow millions of Americans to keep their jobs. AOC’s rant wasn’t about helping people. It was about scoring political points among those who don’t understand what’s happening.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.