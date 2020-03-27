They say it takes real passion to be an effective representative of the people on Capitol Hill. But passion can often translate into ranting rather than righteous indignation. Such is the case with Representative Haley Stevens’ when her time ran out in the House today.

In what can only be described as a meltdown, the freshman Democrat’s attempts to take more time speaking became a ridiculous display of how not to be a Congresswoman. She was so determined to speak out of order that she drowned out fellow Democrat Steny Hower from yielding her more time.

I …. I got nothing folks. Just watch it to the end. This is the co-president of the 2018 Dem freshman class. H/t @RJDonachie3 pic.twitter.com/snbgOfNIqS — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) March 27, 2020

Contrast that with @RepLizCheney less than 30 minutes later when more time was needed pic.twitter.com/sdJzoaIERK — Robert Donachie (@RJDonachie3) March 27, 2020

Is Haley Stevens screaming again?? She's got a history. pic.twitter.com/IF4vBGPd3u — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) March 27, 2020

Last year, Rep. Stevens became unglued about the @NRA. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Q6o15pU6mv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 27, 2020

We seek calm, cool, collected leaders to reassure us in trying times Rep. Haley Stevens (D., Mich.):pic.twitter.com/nffRdRzaDx — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 27, 2020

Some have called Haley Stevens’ cringeworthy rant on the House floor a sign of immaturity. Others say it was a lack of decorum. All I see is a self-centered politician using the coronavirus crisis to put the focus on her reelection campaign. Disgraceful.

