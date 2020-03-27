MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell has been known as a patriotic American and supporter of conservative values since his company started taking off in recent years. He has made a name for himself, not only as a successful business leader but also as a patriotic American who has always kept production of his famously comfortable bedding supplies in the United States.

Now, he and his company are giving back to the nation that has helped them find success. He’s allotting the vast majority of his production into making face masks, a desperately needed tool in fighting the Wuhan Coronavirus. With most face masks produced in China, having more domestic producers, even on a temporary basis, is critical for this nation to be able to come out on top when this crisis subsides.

“I worked on this for actually the past month, getting the right elastic and all these different components, and being able to switch over one of my factories to be able to do this,” Lindell said in an interview with One America News correspondent Jenn Pellegrino.

Demand for face masks and other personal protective equipment has risen sharply since the coronavirus started spreading across the United States. Suppliers have had their warehouses emptied of the highly sought products with limited options for restoring distribution. Hospitals in particular have reported shortages and Lindell has been told by the White House to work directly with those in need.

“I was able to get a hold of the administration, and they are so helpful for any of the companies that want to switch over to do masks or gowns or whatever is needed out there,” Lindell said.

With millions of Americans out of work and many businesses completely shut down through the crisis, this nation needs more than an infusion of cash and shelter-at-home orders. We need hope, and Lindell said he’s getting it from the White House itself.

“This has really given me hope,” he said. “We’ve gotten hope how, with this President and this administration, how good our economy can be and how good it was.”

It’s an important point because the strength of the economy going into the coronavirus crisis has helped us stave off some of the worst that could have happened by now. Fewer people were in poverty and many had been able to accumulate enough savings the past three years to weather this storm.

It’s inspiring when patriots like Mike Lindell go above and beyond to help their fellow Americans, praising God for opportunities and supporting the administration through this crisis. This interview by Jenn Pellegrino at OAN is a must-watch.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.