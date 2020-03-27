They were not kidding when they said, “Never let a serious crisis go to waste.”

Sadly, these words spoken years ago by progressive folk hero Rahm Emanuel have never been more relevant than they are today. Even 9/11, which shook the very foundation of our country and produced major changes to the American way of life, was minimal in scope compared to what the coronavirus will do to our nation. It’s not the disease itself or even the economic turmoil that is quickly engulfing us that should worry us the most. No, it’s the gaping hole in our freedoms as American citizens that should concern us. When government fills a void as they’re doing today with the coronavirus crisis, they are always reluctant to let those newfound powers go.

Jobs are being lost. Companies are shutting down. Many of them will not come back when the coronavirus panic subsides. But there’s hope if we’re willing to embrace it. A recovery driven by the people and the American spirit can be more potent and effective than anything government is able to deliver. The questions isn’t whether we can pick ourselves and recover from this when the dust settles. The question we need to answer is whether or not enough Americans WILL do what’s necessary to regroup and rebuild.

There is something everyone needs to understand about what’s happening right now. Millions of Americans are desperate. They’re scared. They don’t know how they’re going to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. They don’t know if they’ll even be able to get into a hospital if they break a bone or catch the flu, let alone if they contract the coronavirus itself. In times like these, millions of Americans have a natural tendency to turn to government for solutions. Unfortunately, that tendency can be all-encompassing as people who may have never sought government assistance in the past are suddenly latching onto it. Many of these people will not let go easily. That’s the nature of government dependency. Many people will grow accustomed to it. They’ll want it. They’ll think they need it. And they’ll do anything they can to keep it, even if that means giving up freedoms or losing their sense of self-reliance.

We are coming to a crossroad in America, one that is bigger than anything we’ve seen since the Civil War. This is why we’re forming the American Conservative Movement. We appreciate what city, state, and the federal governments are trying to do help the American people in this time of dire need, but we must remain skeptical of what can and likely will happen when the initial crisis is resolved. It is imperative that as many Americans as possible do not lose their identity as a result of this. The American Conservative Movement will strive to be a beacon through which the spirit of personal reliance and private assistance shines through even when big government policies grow in popularity.

If ever there was a time when hard-working, freedom-loving Americans would be willing to embrace the tenets of big government, it is now. The need is great through this crisis and millions of Americans are being forced to suspend their disbelief in the efficacy of big government policies. The American Conservative Movement will remind this nation through grassroots outreach and technological means that no matter how bad things get, the best path to resolution will be by working as a people rather than relying on government to fix things for us. If government has proven one thing over and over again across the decades, it’s that they’re ill-equipped to solve problems efficiently.

We support our conservative leaders. But we’re cognizant of the reality that even well-intentioned leaders are capable of taking us in the wrong direction for the sake of political expediency. At a time when the majority of people are calling on government to do something, there’s a great risk that government will respond by doing too much.

They will take on new powers at the behest of the people. The American Conservative Movement will use the voice of the people to remind our leaders when it’s time to walk back those powers and remain within the framework of the Constitution.

They will impose new restrictions and enact new laws to prevent something like the coronavirus from devastating our nation again in the future. The American Conservative Movement will fight against these restrictions and laws. We must be cognizant as a nation of potential threats, but we must not allow reactionary rules to subvert the freedoms we have as a people.

The coronavirus is an opening through which very bad ideas can suddenly sound plausible. Draconian restrictions that impose authoritarian controls may have seemed inconceivable for at least half of the population to accept before, but the coronavirus has opened many people to the notion of trading freedoms for protections. Then, there’s the real threat of Modern Monetary Theory being used to temporarily bolster a stumbling economy. The left will point to hardship and demand action. The right must aggressively oppose it, which is why the American Conservative Movement will work to spread the message of the threats these policies represent.

Most importantly, the American Conservative Movement will work towards uniting people behind the common goal of Americans helping Americans while minimizing incursions by government into our lives. At every level from local governments all the way up to Washington DC, attempted incursions are going to happen. They were happening before the coronavirus and they will ramp up dramatically because of the coronavirus. We need to keep the people aware, level-headed, and as self-reliant as possible. We can recover as a people much more effectively than government if we unite behind that goal. The American Conservative Movement will constantly beat on that drum so we can loudly and righteously tell government we will not trade freedom for security.

We are building a movement that can act as a beacon of hope and a never-ceasing reminder that the real power in this nation belongs to the people, not the bureaucrats. Will you help us defend freedoms and preserve the American way of life? Will you join us?

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.