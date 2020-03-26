Good news about the coronavirus has been limited. It’s not that there haven’t been encouraging events or reasons for hope. But mainstream media seem bent on prolonging the crisis, exacerbating the panic, and downplaying anything good President Trump and his White House staff do to counter the effects of the coronavirus on our nation.

The media will have a hard time spinning the President’s most recent letter to governors and the nation regarding guidance for the coronavirus, which means they likely won’t report it much if at all. Chanel Rion at One America News is the first journalist we’ve seen who even took not on Twitter.

#DEVELOPING: White House drafting new social distancing guidelines. In letter to Governors, President Trump reasons in light of increasing virus testing capabilities, local and fed. officials will better be able to judge the path of the virus. @OANN pic.twitter.com/XfUjwFq7qb — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) March 26, 2020

The biggest takeaway from this letter is that the data coming into the White House is going to be used to designate levels of risk by county. This is an important development because it adheres to the theory that the best way to handle this appropriately is to look at the local level to make decisions rather than blanket responses from the federal or even state governments.

Blanket responses are rarely adequate to address major issues, especially with something as wide-ranging as the coronavirus. One square mile in certain areas of New York City has more people infected with the coronavirus than some entire states. Industry in some areas can continue to produce and people can continue to work under caution and with proper protocols in place. But there are other areas in the nation where it is best to keep everyone as isolated as possible. This is why a county-by-county approach to guidance is ideal as the nation balances between economic needs and health considerations.

“There is still a long battle ahead, but our efforts are already paying dividends,” the President wrote. “As we enhance protections against the virus, Americans across the country are hoping the day will soon arrive when they can resume their normal economic, social, and religious lives.”

Guiding at a localized level using data coming into the White House is the best way to balance between fighting the disease and preventing economic collapse. There is hope in the President’s message, hope that is needed in America today.

