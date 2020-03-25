The Prince of Wales and future King of England has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Prince Charles, 71, has isolated himself with his 72-year-old wife, Camilla, in Scotland.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” said Clarence House.

Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. He met with Prince Charles three weeks ago. Both are reportedly still in good health despite showing symptoms of the disease that is spreading across the globe.

