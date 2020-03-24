Americans are worried, but things are going to go back to normal. The question is, what will “normal” look like when the coronavirus crisis is over?

What if the remedy does more damage than the disease? What if, in or efforts to protect people from the coronavirus, we do lasting harm to the economy? What if, in our desperation for stability during this darkest hour, the people start willingly trading their rights and self-reliance for safety and government assistance? If we do not act immediately, all of these things will start happening. In fact, they already are.

This is a fast-moving situation. By the time you’re hearing these words, chances are strong that information predicating this call to action has already changed. But two things are certain. Government will grow as a result of this panic and freedoms will shrink. We’re already hearing of measures coming from both sides of the political aisle that were once considered exclusive to Democrats. More government intervention has been demanded by the majority, including the freedom-loving right, and that’s understandable in these circumstances. But we must take action now to make certain calls for more government are a temporary remedy.

The American Conservative Movement has one immediate goal: To prevent the effects of the coronavirus from stripping away our liberties. This is the ideal circumstance through which the policies of authoritarians and radical progressives in America can actually sound reasonable to a concerned populace and a GOP forced into a defensive stance.

We saw the after-effects of 9/11. Everything from the Patriot Act to sustained Middle East wars were once deemed beneficial by a majority of Americans who were still recovering from the worst terrorist attack in United States history. But as world-shaking as 9/11 was, it’s small compared to the universal effects that the coronavirus panic has already had on America. It is easy to envision overreaction because in many ways, we’re seeing it happening already. After the direct threat of the coronavirus is contained, Americans will be looking for recovery and they’ll be demanding preparations to prevent this from happening again.

This is the time in which our freedoms and the Constitution will be most vulnerable. It is imperative that we maintain a proactive and aggressive stance in protecting those freedoms and defending the Constitution because the people who want to attack them have a strong foundation right now built on fear. The authoritarian left is trying to capitalize on these fears. Fear of the coronavirus today. Fear of financial crisis coming. Fear of the next pandemic, the next global attack.

America’s resolve has been weakened. We have been humbled. Now, more than ever in modern history, we need a beacon of not only reasoned fortitude but of hope. That is what the American Conservative Movement strives to do. We must answer the call when momentum builds for denial of our rights in exchange for security and comfort. We must remind this nation that freedom is still our greatest strength even when circumstances make us feel weak. We must be resolute in our fight against government dependency.

This movement has been brewing for a while, but it wasn’t until this coronavirus crisis that we felt the burning need to become active. Our intention was to launch over the summer, just in time for the general election to be ramping up as we identified conservative candidates to support. But now, the calculus has changed for all Americans. The need is greater than it has ever been. Coronavirus panic has acted as a catalyst for us to promote the tenets of the Constitution just as the threat of authoritarian Marxism prepares to take advantage of this crisis.

Will you join us? Will you fight against those who will see our freedoms taken away? America will be fundamentally changed by the coronavirus and those who seek to reduce our freedoms are building up steam. Will you join us in defending the Constitution and preserving the American way of life?

American Conservative Movement

