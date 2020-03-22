There’s a formula that progressive mainstream media (which accounts for the vast majority of the news) uses to determine the narrative they’ll spew through their incessant anti-Trump propaganda. It’s sort of like Mad Libs, only more senseless and much more predictable. Their formula looks something like this:

“President Trump said/did/Tweeted ____________ about ____________. We hate it because ____________. Meanwhile, Democrats want ____________ which we support wholeheartedly.”

It doesn’t matter what it is. Literally nothing the President could say, do, or Tweet would ever be deemed positive in the eyes of the Democrats’ propaganda wing, also known as mainstream media. If he announced tomorrow that he had personally discovered a cure for the Chinese Virus and was ordering it to be distributed to every living human in the world for free by the end of the week, mainstream media would lambaste him for using the term “Chinese Virus.” Then they would begin complaining that he is rushing it out to fast, thus putting people in danger because of inadequate testing. Finally, they’d complain a week later that he was moving too slowly because of all the people who died before it got to them.

Even the most infected sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome must be cognizant to the fact that the Democrats control the mainstream media narrative. It’s so blatantly obvious that mainstream media today should have zero credibility to either side of the political aisle. There is no way to trust a “fact-based” industry when their bias is so unambiguous, but since the liars also happen to be the gatekeepers of information people seek regarding the Chinese Virus, it’s understandable that many still have their heads in the sand.

This is all very reminiscent of the way the media covered the Russia hoax for two years. Anything that could be spun against the President was spun and anything that benefited the President was ignored. Michael Goodwin over at the NY Post put together an excellent article pointing out the clear anti-Trump bias being applied to nearly all coronavirus coverage.

In case you aren't clear about why mainstream media's coverage of the coronavirus is so bad, just read this article by @mgoodwin_nypost. https://t.co/0CldtpKvpn — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 22, 2020

It isn’t just the negative spin towards President Trump. Many in the media are using this as an opportunity to prop up Democrats, particularly the presumptive nominee for president, Joe Biden. They’re running cover for Democrats on Capitol Hill as well, but Biden is getting most of the positive coverage despite doing and saying absolutely nothing to make things better for the nation.

This is @MariannaNBCNews working for Joe Biden. A "journalist" claims the campaign's "quality" video is meant to "inform the public of the #CoronavirusPandemic." It's a 4-minute campaign pitch with 14-seconds given to "inform" the public to stay 6-ft apart and wash their hands. pic.twitter.com/VtPAnQsTUk — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 22, 2020

It’s nearly impossible to find mainstream media coverage of the Wuhan Coronavirus without negative sentiment towards President Trump. They aren’t trying to keep us informed. They’re using this crisis as a way to spread propaganda.

American Conservative Movement

